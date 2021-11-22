PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game runs better on 2GB and 3GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire are not new to the battle royale genre, as both games have made a name for themselves. Due to their distinguishable features, both games cater to different audiences with specific preferences and likings.

Free Fire has cartoonish graphics with fun-based gameplay, special character skills, and many other unique features. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has a pretty realistic tone with better gun mechanics and other in-game optimizations than Free Fire.

However, both games have one fundamental similarity, which is compatibility on low-end Android devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire: Comparing both games as per the performance on 2GB and 3GB RAM Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite: System requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite: Minimum system requirements (Image via Google Play)

Required Android version - 4.1 or up

Minimum RAM - 1 GB (2 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 0.22.0

Download size - 714 MB

Free Fire: System requirements

Garena Free Fire: Minimum system requirements (Image via Google Play)

Minimum Android version - 4.1 or up

RAM - 1 GB (2 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 1.67.0

Download size - 777 MB (Variable)

Additional resources - 699.78 MB (Variable)

Performance on low-end Android devices

Comparing both games (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite have comparable download sizes, but the former has received updates, optimizations, and additions more consistently and frequently. Therefore, the game has also become heavier over time.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite has also received consistent updates, but players have not received many additions. Therefore, the game requires fewer additional space in terms of maps and in-game items compared to Free Fire's larger resource packs.

Although both games perform efficiently on devices with 2 GB or 3 GB RAM, if players download additional files of Free Fire, it can cause some stutters. Moreover, higher graphic settings can also cause some lag in both games.

Conclusion

PUBG Mobile Lite has a minor edge over Free Fire when it comes to smoother gameplay. Hence, users with low-end Android devices should go for PUBG Mobile Lite, provided they prefer realistic gameplay. Otherwise, Free Fire is not a bad option at all.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi