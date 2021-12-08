PUBG Mobile Lite vs Garena Free Fire: How different are the two games on iOS and Android?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire can be termed as arch-rivals in the mobile gaming scene. Both games have enticing features with which to attract their audiences. Although they come under the Battle Royale genre and have identical minimum requirements, there is a sharp contrast in other features.

This article explores some of the fundamental differences in both games on Android.

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire: What are the fundamental differences?

Character abilities

Character abilities in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire has an assortment of character skills that PUBG Mobile Lite lacks. Players can equip special abilities before any match to get tactical assistance, and as a result, make the game more engaging.

Pet skills

Pet skills in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Another primary difference between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire is that the latter has plenty of pets that offer an extra tactical edge over foes. Like character abilities, users can also select pet skills before a game.

Variety in Battle Royale

There are only two maps in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Battle Royale is the core mode for both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire. However, the variety of maps in the game makes Free Fire superior. Garena's Battle Royale shooter has four BR maps that can be played in Ranked or normal mode, while PUBG Mobile Lite only has two maps with classic BR.

There is also a difference in the total number of players per match. PUBG Mobile Lite allows 60 users, while Free Fire has 50 players in each BR game.

The difference in multiplayer modes

Variety in arcade mode (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile has arcade modes like TDM, War mode, Payload, and more, that are pretty engaging with their fast-paced action. Free Fire, on the other hand, has more fun alternatives like Pet Mania and Pet Rumble, while CS Mode and Lone Warrior are also not that intense as well.

