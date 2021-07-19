Rahul Gamer's Free Fire ID, real name, country rank, monthly income, Discord link, and stats

Rahul Gamer is a burgeoning Free Fire content creator who has recently gained a lot of attention. There's a wide range of content related to the game on his YouTube channel, such as gameplay videos.

He now has over 1.5 million subscribers with 88.78 million views. In the past 30 days, Rahul Gamer has received 70K subscribers and 5.212 million views.

Rahul Gamer's real name and Free Fire ID

As the name of his YouTube channel suggests, his real name is Rahul. His Free Fire ID is 193185339, and given below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul Gamer has featured in 9342 squad games and has managed to better his foes on 1952 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 20.89%. In this mode, he has bagged 27648 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.74.

The YouTuber has competed in 5207 duo matches and has come out on top on 656 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 12.59%. With a K/D ratio of 3.24, he has 14750 frags.

The content creator has appeared in 2667 solo games through the seasons and has secured 339 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 12.71%. With 7584 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul has participated in 39 squad matches in the ongoing season and has outshined his enemies in 11, having a win rate of 28.20%. He has accumulated 189 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 6.75.

Apart from this, the internet star has 16 duo games to his name and has three Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 18.75%. He has racked up 86 frags for a K/D ratio of 6.62.

The streamer has contested in 27 solo matches and has five victories, converting to a win ratio of 18.51%. In these games, he has 83 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.77

Note: Rahul Gamer's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Discord link

Rahul Gamer's server (Image via Discord)

This link will take the players to Rahul Gamer's Discord channel.

Monthly income

Rahul Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Rahul Gamer's monthly earnings lie between $1.3K and $20.8K.

YouTube channel and country rank

Rahul Gamer has regularly created content around Free Fire for a while and presently has 290 videos. His country rank is also said to be 575th, according to Social Blade.

(Note: Rahul Gamer has set his country as the United Kingdom.)

