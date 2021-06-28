Raistar's Free Fire UID number, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Raistar is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator who is recognized by most players for his jaw-dropping skills and gameplay videos. He regularly uploads all such clips on his YouTube channel. With just 32 videos, he has an enormous subscriber count of over 4.94 million and 106 million views combined.

A year back, he had about 600 thousand subscribers and has gained 4.3 million since then, a growth of around 723%.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID/UID number and stats

His Free Fire ID or UID number is 12022250. Raistar’s stats as of today, i.e., June 28th, are:

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15860 squad games and has 2677 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 16.87%. In addition, the player has bagged 52344 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Apart from this, he has 4479 duo matches to his name and has stood victorious in 705 of them, leading to a win rate of 15.74%. With 14355 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The content creator has engaged in 3527 solo games to date and has come out on top on 401 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 11.36%. In addition, he has racked up 10744 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has featured in 26 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 3, approximating a win percentage of 11.53%. In the process, he has notched 60 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The internet star also played one solo game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Raistar’s earnings

Earnings of Raistar (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Raistar’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are projected to be between $2.5K - $40.1K. In contrast, his yearly income is estimated in the range of $30.1K - $480.9K.

Raistar’s YouTube channel

The first video on Raistar’s channel was released in December 2019. As a result, he has witnessed a massive rise amongst the Indian Free Fire community. In the last 30 days, the YouTuber has garnered 360 thousand subscribers and 10.01 million views.

This link will take the player to his channel.

Raistar’s social media handles

Instagram: Click here.

