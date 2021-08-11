Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID number, K/D ratio, headshots, tier, and more stats

Rishi Agarwal is a Free Fire content creator who is known for his YouTube channel, Rishi Gaming. The channel has grown tremendously in the last year, and its subscriber count currently stands at 3.56 million.

The Indian player is known for his engaging Free Fire videos, which have garnered over 406 million views. According to Social Blade, the Rishi Gaming channel has gained 110k subscribers and 18.6 million views in the last 30 days.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 557371238. He is placed in the Heroic tier in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond 1 in the Clash Squad mode. His lifetime and ranked stats as of 11 August 2021 are given below:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Rishi Gaming (Image via Free Fire)

Rishi Gaming has competed in 8036 squad games and has secured 1453 victories, leading to a win rate of 18.08%. He has 18521 frags and 5788 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.81 and a headshot rate of 31.25%.

The YouTuber has also played 2468 duo matches and has triumphed 216 times, translating to a win rate of 8.75%. With 5013 kills and 1552 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.23 and a headshot rate of 30.96% in this mode.

Rishi Gaming has 89 Booyahs in 1881 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 4.73%. He bagged 3054 kills in these matches, 1070 of which were headshots. He has a K/D ratio of 1.70 and a headshot rate of 35.04% in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Rishi Gaming (Image via Free Fire)

Rishi Gaming has featured in 133 ranked squad matches this season and has won on 50 occasions, boasting a win rate of 37.59%. He has 589 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.10 in this mode. He also secured 180 headshots at a rate of 30.56%.

The content creator has also participated in 10 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a win. He killed 10 opponents in these matches, 3 of which were eliminated via headshots. As a result, he has a K/D ratio of 1 and a headshot rate of 30%.

Rishi Gaming has not played a game in the ranked solo mode yet.

Note: Rishi Gaming's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Rishi Gaming’s YouTube channel

Rishi Gaming started creating content on YouTube in November 2018. He previously played Clash of Clans but switched to Free Fire at the start of 2019.

As mentioned earlier, the Rishi Gaming YouTube channel has 3.56 million subscribers and more than 406 million views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh