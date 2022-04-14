Free Fire Elite Pass May 2022 (Season 48) rewards leaked

The Free Fire Elite Pass is released at the beginning of the month. It contains at least two costumes and other related cosmetics such as surfboards, backpacks, and other items of varying value.

Players find it quite convenient and economical to get cosmetics via this method since the pass is priced far lower than the individual cosmetics in the store and includes many items.

With Season 47 of the Elite Pass half complete, fan enthusiasm for the new cosmetics that will be introduced in conjunction with the release of Season 48 has already surged. The leaks for this pass have already begun, providing users with a sneak peek at the goodies.

These have come from a number of sources, including SmartClown, which is notoriously popular in the community for providing details about upcoming events before they commence, thus providing gravitas.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 for May leaks

Here is the list of leaked rewards for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48

0 badge: Tuk Tuk – Checkered King

5 badges: War of Chess avatar

10 badges: AN94 – Checkered Knight

15 badges: Checkmate Warrioress (Top)

30 badges: Knight Mind Banner

40 badges: Checkmate General (Top) and Knight Mind Avatar

50 badges: Checkmate Dame Bundle

80 badges: VSS Checkered Knight

100 badges: Checkmate T-shirt and Knight Gleam Skyboard

115 badges: Rook Master Banner

125 badges: Grenade – Checkered King

135 badges: Rook Master Avatar

150 badges: Art of Chess banner and Board Gallop loot box

170 badges: Come and Dance emote

195 badges: Checkered King Backpack

200 badges: Mind Game Backpack

225 badges: Checkmate Knight Bundle

It is important to emphasize that these are just leaks, and gamers should take it with a pinch of salt because the developers are yet to reveal the rewards or details of the pass. Moreover, these rewards can change on the actual release.

Expected price and pre-order

The pricing will likely stay the same, with users needing to pay 499 diamonds for the Elite Pass and 999 diamonds for the Elite Bundle. These costs are subject to differ depending on the Free Fire server.

Pre-orders will likely begin on 28 April and let players purchase the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds while providing an exclusive reward.

