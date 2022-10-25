Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 54: Pre-order rewards and more leaks

The exclusive pre-order reward for the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 54 has been leaked. If these are believed to be accurate, players will receive a free, exclusive vehicle for pre-ordering the Elite Bundle.

The upcoming pass will start on November 1, 2022, with the pre-order likely to be available at the end of October 2022. However, leaks of the pass are available days before its release, so users have a clear idea of their constituents.

These leaks originate from the notorious data miner Vipclown, well-known in the community for delivering details regarding upcoming events. This further strengthens the credibility of these details.

Read through to learn more about the pre-order rewards for the upcoming pass.

Free Fire MAX Season 54 Elite Pass pre-order to be available at end of October

Vipclown, in a recent Instagram post, shared the banner for the Free Fire MAX Season 54 Elite Bundle pre-order. The next pass will likely be called Voltage Vengeance and provide the Supercurrent Cruiser as a free pre-order reward.

Coupled with that, he shared a visual glimpse of the vehicle skin alongside the badge for the upcoming pass. This pre-order will cost them 999 diamonds on the Indian server and include all the Elite Bundle's regular perks.

On the other hand, gamers will also be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle after November 1, 2022 for 499 and 999 diamonds respectively.

It is important to note that the aforementioned details are mere leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. The rewards mentioned may or may not be available upon the release of the pass.

Free Fire MAX Season 54 Elite Pass leaked rewards

After purchasing the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass or the Bundle, gamers will still have to earn badges to get the rewards. Leaks for the upcoming rewards have been available for a few days, and the list of likely available items includes:

0 badge: Jeep – Supercurrent Mobile

15 badges: Goldshock Evil Jacket

40 badges: Electro Evil T-Shirt

50 badges: Monstrous Shock Bundle

80 badges: Lightning Basher

100 badges: Freaky Frank T-Shirt

125 badges: SKS – Gnarl Electrocution

140 badges: Evolution Stone

150 badges: Monster Globe Loot Box

180 badges: Monster Incoming Backpack

200 badges: Monster Incoming Parachute and Grenade – Blast Experiment

225 badges: Gnarl Electrocution Bundle and Supercurrent Skyboard

With the pre-order rewards leaked, gamers can certainly size up their options.

Poll : 0 votes