Free Fire New Age event calendar and major rewards leaked ahead of official reveal

Free Fire fans and players are in for an exciting few weeks, with a myriad of new events on the horizon. The Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration has brought a horde of events, and the last of these will be available until 16 December 2021.

Also, New Age event calendar leaks have recently appeared on the internet. If these reports are accurate, these events will kick on 17 December 2021, i.e., just a day after the conclusion of the Money Heist-themed event.

Free Fire New Age event calendar leaked

The leaked calendar of the upcoming Free Fire event was posted by a YouTuber named Gaming With Modi in one of his recent videos. The schedule features a list of long events that will run to 9 January 2022.

The new events are as follows:

New Age – 17 December 2021 to 9 January 2022

Map & Aftermatch Drop – 17 December 2021 to 9 January 2022

Play till the Rising Day – 20 December 2021 to 26 December 2021

Friends United – 25 December 2021 to 26 December 2021

Lone Wolf Rank – 25 December 2021 to 26 December 2021

The Rising Day – 25 December 2021

New Age is Coming – 27 December 2021 to 2 January 2022

Countdown to New Age – 29 December 2021 to 4 January 2022

New Age Day Login – 1 January 2022

Magic Cube Fragment Drop – 1 January 2022

Game with Friends – 1 January 2022

New Age is Here – 1 January 2022

New Beginnings – 1 January 2022 to 5 January 2022

Play More with Friends – 3 January 2022 and 9 January 2022

Rewards

Although the exact set of rewards has not yet been revealed, one of the items that can be clearly identified from the leaked calendar is the Magic Cube Fragment on 1 January 2022. Additionally, a bundle, bat, machete, surfboard, and more skins might be up for grabs.

Moreover, the New Age Day Login event in the leaked calendar has an image of the upcoming Yeti pet. There might be a possibility that it will be up for grabs as part of the login reward.

Also, the New Age is Here event seems to offer a gun and pan skin as a reward.

Disclaimer: This is only a leaked calendar, and the developers of Free Fire are yet to confirm the same. Thus, this information must be taken with a pinch of salt as they are subject to change.

