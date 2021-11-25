Garena Free Fire MAX OB31 update: Expected release date for all regions and devices

Garena Free Fire MAX had a worldwide launch on September 28, 2021, and hence, fans across the globe were able to enjoy the battle royale shooter at the same time. Consequently, Free Fire's OB30 version update was also released on the same day for every region.

The release of the OB30 update helped in synchronizing both games, which allowed cross-game matchmaking. Both games also shared common features except for Free Fire MAX's better graphics and detailing. Hence, players can also expect the arrival of the OB31 update for both games on the same day.

Garena Free Fire MAX: When is the OB31 version update is expected to arrive

Free Fire OB31 Advance Server is going offline on November 25 (Image via Garena)

There has been no official announcement from Garena's side regarding the release of the next version update of Free Fire and its MAX variant. Moreover, the OB31 Advance Server for Free Fire is still available and is going offline after November 25. Hence, viewers can expect the release to happen after a few days.

What is the expected release date?

The OB31 version update for both Free Fire MAX and Free Fire will likely go Live on the same day. As per the speculations, the update is expected to roll out around November 30. However, players can expect the availability a day earlier or later.

In addition to that, the new version update may get released for different servers on the same date following the trend set by the global launch. Readers can speculate the same after Free Fire's official social media accounts of other regions posted the same information.

Here's a look at the posts shared by different Free Fire handles:

A new adjustment in Free Fire MAX was teased through the post, and the developers said:

"In the next patch, the color of the safe zone will be adjusted to help you see better and make the best plays. Try it out once the patch goes live. Follow our official pages to get the latest updates!"

Since the adjustment is related to in-game graphics and color dynamics, viewers expect the optimization to arrive exclusively in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The date mentioned above is just a part of speculations, and Garena will reveal the official release date in the upcoming days.

Edited by R. Elahi