Top Criminal Bundles might be relaunched in Free Fire MAX India server as part of the Diwali celebrations, leaks suggest

Garena's Free Fire and Free Fire MAX have an assortment of in-game collectibles that have further diversified with constant updates and events. Due to their rarity, certain items in the game have gained unparalleled popularity. As a result, Garena often brings these items back due to popular demand from fans.

Furthermore, the developers generally choose special occasions like collaborations, anniversary celebrations, themed event series, or regional festivals to bring back these prevalent rewards in Free Fire MAX. The Cobra Ascension (Cobra Rage bundle) is a prominent example as it recently made a return to the game.

Indian fans can rejoice as leaks around the upcoming Diwali celebrations suggest that Garena may bring the Top Criminal bundles back into the game. Although Garena has not officially confirmed these leaks, one can expect some unique rewards, considering past Diwali-themed events.

Top Criminal bundles spotted in leaks around Free Fire MAX's Diwali-themed events (India server)

Diwali is a festival of cultural prominence across the Indian subcontinent, celebrated by individuals of multiple faiths. Garena has previously introduced special rewards to commemorate Diwali and other famous Indian festivals and they may follow a similar trend for the upcoming festive season.

The Diwali 2022 festivities are expected to be initiated in the second half of October. Therefore, Indian gamers can expect a rollout of highly coveted rewards and prizes in the game exclusively for their server.

Furthermore, a leak posted by the Instagram handles @bbbhaifreefire and @knightclown_ has suggested that three variants of Top Criminal bundles might return to Garena's Free Fire MAX this Diwali.

If leaks are to be believed, fans will witness the arrival of the Blue, Yellow, and Purple variants of the famous Top Criminal outfit sets. The post also stated that an expected release date would be around 24 October 2022, which coincides with Diwali.

Besides the leaks around significant potential rewards during the Diwali season, @bbbhaifreefire and @knightclown_ also posted leaks about the upcoming events in Free Fire MAX Indian server. Here are the events and offers that one might be able to spot in the game in the upcoming days:

Diwali Pass

Elite Pass offer

Gift of Light

Level Up Shop

Interestingly, Garena also introduced the Diwali Pass in the game last year, which featured rare rewards like Bolly Party Sports Car, AC80 - Royal Warrior, and Spikey Spine Gloo Wall skin.

For those who are unaware, Top Criminal bundles are one of the most popular items in the game. They were introduced long before the release of Free Fire MAX and have seen multiple variants over time.

