Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Pankaj Kumar Sahoo, otherwise known as Shadow Shooter, is a popular Indian gaming content creator who primarily makes videos around Free Fire and Minecraft. His YouTube channel currently has an enormous subscriber count of 1.75 million and over 204 million views.

In the last 30 days, he has garnered 110K subscribers and 20.779 million views.

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 240602775.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Shadow Shooter has played 10809 squad games and has a win tally of 1736, retaining a win percentage of 16.06%. He has accumulated 26780 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.95.

The streamer has appeared in 1807 duo matches and has come out on top on 179 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 9.90%. With 4620 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.84.

The content creator has featured in 1374 solo games and has 107 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 7.78%. In the process, he has 3649 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.88.

Also read: Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Pankaj has competed in 554 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 120, having a win rate of 21.66%. He has killed 2122 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.89.

He has won four of the 32 duo games, which comes down to a win percentage of about 12.50%. In these matches, the broadcaster has 98 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 49 solo matches and has two victories, managing a win ratio of 4.08%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 151 eliminations.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Shadow Shooter

As per Social Blade, Shadow Shooter’s estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are $5.2K to $83.1K. His yearly income is said to be between $62.3K and $997.4K.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire character combinations for easy Booyah in Ranked Season 21

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Shadow Shooter’s YouTube channel dates back to April 2019, and over the past two years, he has regularly created content. Presently, he has 387 videos.

He has witnessed a massive rise quite recently, collecting 600K subscribers in the last six months. This link will redirect players to Shadow Shooter’s YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Given are the links to Shadow Shooter's social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Nobru’s Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer