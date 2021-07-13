SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and more stats

Sheik Sabir, aka SK Sabir Boss, is among the celebrated Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. The player regularly uploads his gameplay clips, accumulating more than 4.38 million subscribers on his channel, SK Sabir Gaming.

The player is a part of the Boss guild, whose leader is JIGS, in Free Fire. He has also accumulated 190K subscribers and over 11.30 million views in the past 30 days alone.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535, and his stats as of July 13th are:

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has recorded 9851 first-place finishes in 31291 squad games, achieving a win rate of 31.48%. He has accumulated 109365 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 5.10.

The YouTuber has played 3124 duo games and recorded 630 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 20.16%. He has eliminated 8486 enemies, resulting in a kill to death ratio of 3.40.

The internet star has played 1660 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 146 of them, ensuring an 8.79% win rate. He has 3417 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Ranked stats

Sabir has 103 Booyahs in 260 games for a winning percentage of 39.61%. He is just one short of 900 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.73.

The streamer has played seven duo games and only has 11 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 1.57.

The content creator has posted six solo matches and has won two times, resulting in a win rate of 33.33%. He has 60 kills with a K/D ratio of 15.

Earnings

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

SK Sabir Boss supposedly earns $2.8K to 45.2K monthly from his YouTube channel. The estimations around his yearly income are from $33.9K to $542.8K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss has been creating Free Fire-related videos for a few years now. He started his journey back in September 2019, and there has been no looking back for him as he has gained huge numbers.

At present, he has over 4.38 million YouTube subscribers, along with 195 million views.

Discord link

SK Sabir Boss' Discord server has 1962 members, and users can join it through this link.

