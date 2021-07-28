SK Sabir Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and guild name revealed

Sheik Sabir, popularly known as SK Sabir Boss in the Free Fire community, is one of the leading content creators. He is part of the famous BOSS guild in the game.

The player regularly uploads gameplay videos to his channel, and in the last 30 days, he has racked up more than 210K subscribers and 12.563 million views.

SK Sabir Boss Free Fire and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535. SK Sabir Boss’ stats are:

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ all-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has contested in 31460 games and has a win tally of 9877, securing a win ratio of 31.39%. In the process, he has eliminated 109880 enemies and retained a K/D ratio of 5.09.

The internet star has triumphed in 630 duo matches out of the 3140 games played, approximating a win rate of 20.06%. With 8532 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The YouTuber has engaged in 1680 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 147 games, approximating a win percentage of 8.75%. He has registered 3487 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sabir has 129 Booyahs in 446 squad matches, resulting in a win percentage of 28.92%. He has bagged 1443 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.55.

The streamer has also played 21 duo matches and has 47 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

The content creator has competed in 18 solo matches and has a win tally of three games, which comes down to a win rate of 16.66%. He has notched 116 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 7.73.

Note: SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire and other stats were recorded while writing the article, and these are subject to change.

Income

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss earns approximately $3.1K to $50.3K from his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the estimations for his yearly earnings are $37.7K to $603K.

Discord link

SK Sabir Boss’s Discord server has 2300 members, and here is the link to join it.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Gaming’s YouTube channel started in September 2019 and quickly became popular in the Indian community. Currently, he has 269 uploads, with more than 4.46 million subscribers and almost 201 million views combined.

Also read: Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, Discord link, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer