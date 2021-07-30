Skylord's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Abhiyuday Mishra is one of the most popular content creators whose videos primarily revolve around Garena Free Fire. For those who are not aware, he is the man behind the “Skylord” YouTube channel. Presently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 1.19 million subscribers with 81.15 million views combined.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 77985476 and his stats as of today (July 30th) are:

Lifetime stats

Skylord's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Skylord has appeared in 14125 squad matches and has a win tally of 6998, resulting in a win rate of 49.54%. He has 46937 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.59.

Meanwhile, he has won 176 of 719 duo games resulting in a win rate of 24.47%. With 2186 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.03.

The content creator has featured in 708 solo matches and has managed to secure 127 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 17.93%. He has accumulated 2356 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.06.

Ranked stats

Skylord's ranked stats

Skylord has competed in 94 squad games in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 40, retaining a win rate of 42.55%. In the process, he has 326 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.04.

Apart from this, he has played 4 duo matches and has a single kill with a K/D ratio of 0.25.

The YouTuber has participated in 25 ranked solo games and has been victorious on 3 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 12.00%. He has notched 72 frags, with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Note: Skylord’s Free Fire and other stats were recorded while writing the article, and these are subject to change.

Monthly income

Skylord's income (Image via Social Blade)

Skylord’s monthly income from his channel is between $2.1K - $34.4K. Whereas his estimated yearly earnings lie in the range $25.8K - $412.3K. (Source: Social Blade)

Discord link

Skylord's server (Image via Discord)

Players can join Skylord’s Discord server using this link,.

YouTube channel

Skylord has been regularly creating content related to Free Fire for around a year. He currently has 101 videos on the channel. As mentioned above, he has 1.19 million subscribers and 81.15 million views.

He has gained 40 thousand subscribers and 8.589 million views in the previous 30 days.

