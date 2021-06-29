Slumber Queen's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in June 2021

Slumber Queen is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber who makes content in Tamil. She regularly uploads videos around the game on her YouTube channel. It has witnessed a massive rise over the years, and she currently boasts a subscriber count of over 629K.

In the last year, Slumber Queen has gained 400K subscribers, a growth of over 200%.

Slumber Queen's Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 525471774.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Slumber Queen has appeared in 13736 squad games and has outshined her enemies in 4012, which comes down to a win percentage of 29.20%. In addition, she has racked up 25478 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.62.

The internet star has won 280 of the 1972 matches in the duo mode, corresponding to a win rate of 14.19%. With 3115 frags, she has a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The YouTuber has featured in 1198 solo games and has come out on top on 64 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 5.34%. In the process, she has 2273 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 591 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a winning tally of 104, retaining a win rate of 17.59%. Additionally, she has accumulated 1734 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Meanwhile, the content creator has 57 duo games to her name and has remained unbeaten in four of them, retaining a win percentage of 7.01%. In addition, she has bagged 102 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.92.

The broadcaster has competed in two solo matches but is yet to secure a win or kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Slumber Queen (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Slumber Queen's estimated monthly earnings from her YouTube channel lie in the range of $237 to $3.8K. At the same time, her yearly income is projected to be between $2.8K and $45.5K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Slumber Queen's YouTube channel was released in September 2019. Since then, she has regularly created content and presently has 401 videos with 27.19 million views combined.

In the last 30 days, she has gained 18K subscribers and 948.237K views. Fans can tap here to visit Slumber Queen's YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Links to Slumber Queen's social media handles

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord Server: Click here

