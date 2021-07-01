SWAM’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

Joy Sahu is an Indian content creator who posts Free Fire videos on his YouTube channel called “SWAM.”

Sahu currently has 1.38 million subscribers on the channel. He has gained 160k subscribers and 26.919 million views in the last 30 days.

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire ID is 260224918. His stats as of July 1st are as follows:

Lifetime stats

SWAM’s lifetime stats

SWAM has played 11628 squad games and has 2015 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 17.32%. He has 26969 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The YouTuber has also played 3547 duo matches and has won on 411 occasions, making his win rate 11.58%. He racked up 7087 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.26 in this mode.

SWAM has played 2493 solo games and has triumphed in 276 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.07%. With 5797 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.61 in these matches.

Ranked stats

SWAM’s ranked stats

SWAM has played 299 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 57 Booyahs, making his win rate 19.06%. He killed 713 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.95 in this mode.

The content creator has won 3 of the 50 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 6.00%. With a K/D ratio of 1.57, he has 74 kills in these matches.

SWAM has also played 10 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 1 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.00%. He racked up 45 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.00 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

SWAM’s earnings

SWAM’s YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, SWAM's estimated monthly earnings from YouTube range from $6.7K to $107.7K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is believed to be between $80.8K and $1.3 million.

SWAM’s YouTube channel

The first video on Joy Sahu's YouTube channel was posted in August 2020. He currently has 222 videos on the channel, with 122.92 million combined views.

This link will take the players to SWAM's YouTube channel.

SWAM’s social media handles

Here are the links to SWAM's social media handles:

Instagram profile: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

