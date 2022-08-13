Time Limited Diamond Store in Free Fire MAX: Free gun skins, emotes, and more rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX and its original eponymous variant don't have any scarcity of in-game items. Players can acquire many accessories and collectibles like gun skins, emotes, outfits, gloo walls, et cetera. However, these in-game items cost hundreds of diamonds most of the time.

A new 5th Anniversary event, Time-Limited Diamond Store, has brought various prizes that are either free or cost a minimal amount of diamonds. Players can acquire specific 'temporary' diamonds with a seven-day validity and employ the same to redeem rewards from the featured prize pool.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Time-Limited Shop offers a series of rewards for free or at a low price

Free Fire MAX's Time-Limited Shop's rewards are obtainable via temporary diamonds, which are available for free through in-game missions. There are daily and activity missions alongside tasks related to codewords. Players will get a specific codeword daily, which they can send to or receive from friends.

Missions, obtainable diamonds and start dates

The first wave of missions (A total of 965 obtainable temporary diamonds)

First wave of the Time-Limited Diamond Store is active now (Image via Garena)

Codeword Missions

Players' secret word is used two times by the in-game friends (Daily): 30 diamonds

Use one secret word acquired from a friend (Daily): 10 diamonds

Daily Missions

Play with friends one time: 15 diamonds

Deal 1000 damage: 20 diamonds

Three headshot kills in BR/CS/Lobe wolf: 40 diamonds

Activity Missions

Login five days: 30 diamonds

Play 10 games: 50 diamonds

Deal 5000 damage: 75 diamonds

The subsequent waves of Time Limited Shop

Missions and waves (Image via Garena)

The successive waves of Time-Limited Shop will arrive in the game on the following days and will provide a certain number of obtainable temporary diamonds:

The second wave (1035 diamonds) - 20 August

The third wave (1280 diamonds) - 27 August

The fourth wave (1070 diamonds) - 3 September

Players can claim a maximum of 4350 diamonds throughout the four waves of Time-Limited Shop.

Rewards in the Time-Limited Shop

One can redeem rewards using temporary and permanent diamonds (Image via Garena)

Fashion: Heartthrob (Male) Bundle: 490 temporary diamonds + 9 diamonds

Armory:

Gloo Wall - Binary Call: 390 temporary diamonds + 9 diamonds

Groza - Great Plunder: 1199 temporary diamonds

FAMAS - Metallic: 1199 temporary diamonds

XM8 - Game Streamer: 499 temporary diamonds

Character: Homer's Sightless Assassin Delux Bundle that includes Homer character, his outfit, and 900 Universal Fragments: 499 temporary diamonds

Pet

Agent Hop: 490 temporary diamonds + 9 diamonds

Spirit Fox: 499 temporary diamonds

Detective Panda: 499 temporary diamonds

Collection:

Shattered Reality (emote): 590 temporary diamonds + 9 diamonds

Switching Steps (emotes): 199 temporary diamonds

Maniac Sidekick (backpack): 199 temporary diamonds

Hysterical Backpack: 99 temporary diamonds

Maniacal Chainsaw (surfboard): 299 temporary diamonds

Hysterical Cackle (surfboard): 199 temporary diamonds

Killer Mind (surfboard): 99 temporary diamonds

Maniac's Jinx (loot box): 299 temporary diamonds

Hysteric Maniac: 299 temporary diamonds

Psycho Maniac (profile banner): 299 temporary diamonds

The Maniac Parachute: 199 temporary diamonds

Players must complete missions in each wave of Free Fire MAX's Time-Limited Shop to acquire temporary diamonds. They can use the same to redeem their desired rewards from the shop.

