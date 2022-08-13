Time Limited Diamond Store in Free Fire MAX: Free gun skins, emotes, and more rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX and its original eponymous variant don't have any scarcity of in-game items. Players can acquire many accessories and collectibles like gun skins, emotes, outfits, gloo walls, et cetera. However, these in-game items cost hundreds of diamonds most of the time.
A new 5th Anniversary event, Time-Limited Diamond Store, has brought various prizes that are either free or cost a minimal amount of diamonds. Players can acquire specific 'temporary' diamonds with a seven-day validity and employ the same to redeem rewards from the featured prize pool.
Garena Free Fire MAX: Time-Limited Shop offers a series of rewards for free or at a low price
Free Fire MAX's Time-Limited Shop's rewards are obtainable via temporary diamonds, which are available for free through in-game missions. There are daily and activity missions alongside tasks related to codewords. Players will get a specific codeword daily, which they can send to or receive from friends.
Missions, obtainable diamonds and start dates
The first wave of missions (A total of 965 obtainable temporary diamonds)
Codeword Missions
- Players' secret word is used two times by the in-game friends (Daily): 30 diamonds
- Use one secret word acquired from a friend (Daily): 10 diamonds
Daily Missions
- Play with friends one time: 15 diamonds
- Deal 1000 damage: 20 diamonds
- Three headshot kills in BR/CS/Lobe wolf: 40 diamonds
Activity Missions
- Login five days: 30 diamonds
- Play 10 games: 50 diamonds
- Deal 5000 damage: 75 diamonds
The subsequent waves of Time Limited Shop
The successive waves of Time-Limited Shop will arrive in the game on the following days and will provide a certain number of obtainable temporary diamonds:
- The second wave (1035 diamonds) - 20 August
- The third wave (1280 diamonds) - 27 August
- The fourth wave (1070 diamonds) - 3 September
Players can claim a maximum of 4350 diamonds throughout the four waves of Time-Limited Shop.
Rewards in the Time-Limited Shop
Fashion: Heartthrob (Male) Bundle: 490 temporary diamonds + 9 diamonds
Armory:
- Gloo Wall - Binary Call: 390 temporary diamonds + 9 diamonds
- Groza - Great Plunder: 1199 temporary diamonds
- FAMAS - Metallic: 1199 temporary diamonds
- XM8 - Game Streamer: 499 temporary diamonds
Character: Homer's Sightless Assassin Delux Bundle that includes Homer character, his outfit, and 900 Universal Fragments: 499 temporary diamonds
Pet
- Agent Hop: 490 temporary diamonds + 9 diamonds
- Spirit Fox: 499 temporary diamonds
- Detective Panda: 499 temporary diamonds
Collection:
- Shattered Reality (emote): 590 temporary diamonds + 9 diamonds
- Switching Steps (emotes): 199 temporary diamonds
- Maniac Sidekick (backpack): 199 temporary diamonds
- Hysterical Backpack: 99 temporary diamonds
- Maniacal Chainsaw (surfboard): 299 temporary diamonds
- Hysterical Cackle (surfboard): 199 temporary diamonds
- Killer Mind (surfboard): 99 temporary diamonds
- Maniac's Jinx (loot box): 299 temporary diamonds
- Hysteric Maniac: 299 temporary diamonds
- Psycho Maniac (profile banner): 299 temporary diamonds
- The Maniac Parachute: 199 temporary diamonds
Players must complete missions in each wave of Free Fire MAX's Time-Limited Shop to acquire temporary diamonds. They can use the same to redeem their desired rewards from the shop.