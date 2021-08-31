Top 3 emulators to play Free Fire on PC: Download method and system requirements explained

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games available on the mobile platform, and it is available on both Android and iOS devices. Users can also try their hand at it on their PCs by utilizing applications known as emulators.
There are many Android emulators available on the market, and here’s a list of the best ones, along with a description of their minimum requirements.
Note: The emulators mentioned in this list are based on the writer’s preference. Readers might prefer a specific emulator over the other.
Top three emulators to play Free Fire on PC
Here are a trio of emulators that players can use to play Garena Free Fire on their PCs:
- BlueStacks
- MEmu Play
- LD Player
Listed below are the minimum requirements of each:
Bluestacks
- OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above
- Processor: Intel or AMD Processor
- RAM: At least 4 GB of RAM
- Storage: 5 GB Free Disk Space
MEmu Play
- Processor: 2 cores x86/x86_64 (Intel or AMD CPU)
- OS: WinXP SP3, Win7, Win8 and Win10
- 2 GB of RAM (4 GB for x64 system)
- 5 GB of hard disk free space
LD Player
- Processor: Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64
- Operating system: Windows XP XP3, Win7, Win8, Win8.1 and Win10
- RAM: 2 GB
- Hard disk space: 36 GB
Detailed guide to download and install Free Fire on these emulators
The steps to install Free Fire on these emulators are pretty much the same, as readers must download it through the Google Play Store:
Step 1: Download any one of the emulators on your PC from their official websites.
Step 2: Once the emulator is installed, you can open it and log in to your Google account. Subsequently, you are required to open the Google Play Store application.
Step 3: Next, you should search for Free Fire using the search bar and press the “Install” button.
Step 4: Free Fire will soon be installed, and you can log in to your account and enjoy playing the battle royale title on your PC.