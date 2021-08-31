Top 3 emulators to play Free Fire on PC: Download method and system requirements explained

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games available on the mobile platform, and it is available on both Android and iOS devices. Users can also try their hand at it on their PCs by utilizing applications known as emulators.

There are many Android emulators available on the market, and here’s a list of the best ones, along with a description of their minimum requirements.

Note: The emulators mentioned in this list are based on the writer’s preference. Readers might prefer a specific emulator over the other.

Top three emulators to play Free Fire on PC

Here are a trio of emulators that players can use to play Garena Free Fire on their PCs:

BlueStacks MEmu Play LD Player

Listed below are the minimum requirements of each:

Bluestacks

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

RAM: At least 4 GB of RAM

Storage: 5 GB Free Disk Space

MEmu Play

Processor: 2 cores x86/x86_64 (Intel or AMD CPU)

OS: WinXP SP3, Win7, Win8 and Win10

2 GB of RAM (4 GB for x64 system)

5 GB of hard disk free space

LD Player

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64

Operating system: Windows XP XP3, Win7, Win8, Win8.1 and Win10

RAM: 2 GB

Hard disk space: 36 GB

Detailed guide to download and install Free Fire on these emulators

The steps to install Free Fire on these emulators are pretty much the same, as readers must download it through the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Download any one of the emulators on your PC from their official websites.

Step 2: Once the emulator is installed, you can open it and log in to your Google account. Subsequently, you are required to open the Google Play Store application.

You have to look for Garena Free Fire after opening the emulator (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Next, you should search for Free Fire using the search bar and press the “Install” button.

You can press the “Install” option to download Free Fire on the emulator (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 4: Free Fire will soon be installed, and you can log in to your account and enjoy playing the battle royale title on your PC.

