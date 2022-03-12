Top 3 games like Garena Free Fire MAX for Indian users

Garena launched Free Fire MAX with the sole purpose of providing a higher-quality alternative for the original variant. However, post the ban on Free Fire in India, Free Fire MAX has emerged as its primary substitute, as both games are essentially the same due to the synchronization of in-game data.

However, users who are not avid followers of Free Fire can look at choices beyond Free Fire MAX. Indian players, especially newbies, can try out various shooting video games that offer different features.

Free Fire MAX: The three best alternatives to Garena's BR shooter

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India came out last year (Image via Krafton)

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

BGMI is the battle royale game that gained the most from Free Fire's ban in India, apart from Free Fire MAX. Battlegrounds Mobile India already boasts a massive userbase that constitutes fans of PUBG Mobile.

BGMI has multiple game modes with various maps that keep players hooked. Although the BR mode sometimes seems pretty sluggish due to 30-minute matches, the experience is quite immersive.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also flaunts numerous weapons that offer somewhat realistic recoil and game physics, considering its size and resource requirements. Additionally, the quality of the graphics is pretty optimized.

2) Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile was released in October 2019 (Image via Activision)

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

The mobile game adaption of the wildly popular Call of Duty franchise has been pretty successful in upholding the standards of its PC counterparts. Being a smartphone game, COD Mobile has top-notch graphics for a shooting game on Android and iOS platforms.

Call of Duty: Mobile has several characters, weapons, and multiplayer maps from other popular COD games. Being from a renowned FPS series, it also boasts brilliantly optimized gun mechanics and game physics, with several other features like weapon blueprints.

3) PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State also came out last year (Image via Krafton)

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

The latest entry in the PUBG series, New State, is set in the same game universe as Battlegrounds. The graphics and design of PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile have present-day settings, while New State is set in the future.

The futuristic PUBG title offers an enhanced and more immersive experience than the original battle royale shooter. Although the gameplay is quite similar to PUBG Mobile, the added VFX and gadgets make New State unique.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and purely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer