Top 3 reasons to get Jai character before it's removed from Free Fire Store

One of the critical components of Garena Free Fire is the characters since the gameplay is primarily affected by them. Aside from the two default ones, each one has a unique ability that allows the users to edge out their opponents.

Recently, the game developers announced the prominent “Jai” character is set to be removed from the Free Fire store in the coming days. They also disclosed that there would be several events starting in the game regarding the farewell of this character.

Why players should get Jai in Free Fire before it is removed

1) Character combinations

For those who aren’t aware, combinations comprising three passive and one active ability can be created in Free Fire. However, they need to purchase the skill slots using diamonds or gold.

Jai has a passive ability, and users can create combinations based on their preferences. The character can turn out to be one of the best choices for those who prefer aggressive gameplay.

Examples:

Chrono + Jai + Jota + Hayato Alok + Jai + D-bee + Luqueta

2) Ability

Jai character in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Jai’s “Raging Reload” ability is outstanding. It automatically reloads a gun’s magazine at the base level by 30% after the players knock down a foe. The same becomes 45% once the character is leveled up to max.

It is worth noting that the skill is only limited to the weapons of the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

3) In-game persona of Hrithik Roshan

The Jai character was added to Garena Free Fire in 2020 after a collaboration between the game and renowned actor Hrithik Roshan.

This makes it a prized asset to have, especially among the Indian audience of the game.

Users can therefore consider purchasing Jai in Free Fire before its removal from the in-game shop. For those who own it, the character will remain playable available even after July 31st.

Note: This article shows the author's personal views.

