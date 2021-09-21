Top 5 cheapest Free Fire characters with passive abilities in September 2021

Free Fire is a modern-day battle royale game with a plethora of interesting dynamics. Players can enjoy a significant survival experience along with their teammates in duo and squad modes.

There are two types of character skills in the game, which include active and passive skills.

This article goes over the top five cheapest Free Fire characters with passive abilities in September 2021.

Least expensive Free Fire characters with passive abilities

1) Shirou

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 499 diamonds.

Shirou has a skill called Damage Delivered. The skill helps the user mark the said attacker for six seconds inside a radius of 80m. Along with this, the first shot onto the marked opponent deals an additional 50% armor penetration. It has a cooldown period of 35 seconds.

2) Luqueta

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 499 diamonds

Luqueta has a passive skill called Hat Trick. The skill allows the player to increase the maximum HP by 10 upon each kill. The player can restore up to 50 HP. By upgrading the character to the maximum level, the player can increase max HP by 25.

3) Jota

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 499 diamonds

Jota's Sustained Raid skill is helpful to recover some HP upon hitting an enemy player. After knocking down an enemy, the player can restore up to 10% of his HP. At its maximum upgrade level, the player can recover up to 20% of his HP by knocking down a rival in the game.

4) Moco

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

Moco's passive skill is called Hacker's Eye. The skill helps the user to mark any enemy player that has just been shot for two seconds on its initial upgrade level. The marked enemy's information is also shared with the user's teammates.

5) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 199 diamonds or 2000 Gold

Kelly's ability increases sprinting speed by 6% at the highest level. If players have Kelly "The Swift" unlocked, they will benefit with deadly velocity (awakening). It has a duration of five seconds.

Disclaimer: This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

