Top 5 Free Fire characters that are not worth the diamonds

Free Fire has close to 40 characters available to users, with the exception of two, Nulla and Primis, all of whom possess a unique ability. They aid users immensely in the game and many of these can be purchased for gold, while others must be purchased by spending diamonds.

The vast selection often confuses the players about which characters they should purchase and which ones to avoid.

Note: The choice of characters is subjective, and the list provided below is based on the writer’s preference. Also, users shouldn’t spend diamonds on characters that can be purchased with gold.

5 characters to avoid spending diamonds on in Free Fire

1) Steffie

Steffie (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Painted Refuge (Active)

Price: 499 diamonds

When the Painted Refuge ability is activated, it creates a graffiti, reducing the explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% at the first level. The graffiti is available for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 45 seconds.

Though the skill sounds very interesting, the bullet damage is only reduced by 5%. Since there can be only a single character with an active ability in a specific combination, there are several other better options that users can purchase for 499 diamonds.

They can save an additional 100 diamonds and go for a character like Chrono and Alok, which are comparatively better.

2) Shani

Shani (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Gear Recycle (Passive)

Price: 499 diamonds

Shani’s ability Gear Recycle restores a total of 20 armor durability on every kill. In addition to this, the extra durability can also upgrade the armor to level 3. The increase in armor durability might be helpful in certain situations.

Compared to characters with a passive ability at the same price as Jota, who replenish HP on every kill, this ability appears to be pale.

To sum it up, Shani does not necessarily have the worst ability, but it is not worth 499 diamonds.

3) Alvaro

Alvaro (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Art of Demolition

Price: 499 diamonds

Alvaro was introduced into Garena Free Fire back in early 2020. It's ability, “Art of Demolition,” increases the explosive weapon damage and damage range by 16% and 10% at the max level.

Even though the ability appears to be helpful, it isn’t that strong since it increases explosive damage and range by a small percentage.

4) Notora

Notora (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Racer’s Blessing

Price: 499 diamonds

The next character on this list is Notora. Although her ability is pretty much useless in Clash Squad mode, it does have some use in Battle Royale mode. When users drive a vehicle, the HP of all members in the vehicle is restored by 5 every 2 seconds. However, these effects do not stack.

Users can therefore avoid spending diamonds to purchase Notora character from the in-game shop. The ability seems great, but it isn’t as effective as it appears during a match.

5) Kapella

Kapella (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Song

Price: 499 diamonds

Apart from Kapella, there are loads of other characters with passive skills that players can instead purchase. Despite having a decent ability, when compared to the other ones available in Free Fire it is a bit lacklusture.

Kapela's ability surges the effects of all healing items by 20% and healing skills by 10%. It reduces the ally HP loss when downed by 30%. She fits well in squads with characters who have healing skills.

