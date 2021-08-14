Top 5 Free Fire emotes with amazing animations in August 2021

Garena Free Fire has loads of exciting items that enable players to customize their characters. They can get pets, parachutes, weapon skins, outfits, and even emotes to make their in-game characters interesting.

Emotes are pretty popular among players, and some are legendary and even feature special effects.

Five emotes in Free Fire with the best animations

1) Pirate's Flag

The Pirate's Flag emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Pirate's Flag is probably one of the most attractive emotes in Free Fire. The in-game character summons a dark pirate's flag and hoists it on the ground, and all this while, the character and flag are engulfed by a golden aura.

Initially, the flag was part of the Pirate Top-Up event, but considering the cost, Pirate's Flag is rarely seen in-game.

2) Obliteration

The Obliteration emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire and One Punch Man is undoubtedly an impressive combo. The partnership introduced a lot of items in the game's store.

Of those, the Obliteration emote is unique as it is an imitation of Saitama's signature move. The in-game character packs a powerful punch with a flaming golden aura.

3) Eat my dust

The Eat My Dust emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Eat My Dust is another popular emote in the game. The emote button summons a sporty yellow car, and the character goes on to sit on the hood and bounce.

The emote was launched in 2020 in a top-up event and is still popular among players.

4) Make It Rain

The Make it Rain emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Free Fire x Money Heist got everyone excited, and for a good reason. The collaboration brought some exciting items to the store. Emotes, gloo walls, and outfits inspired by the series were introduced and quickly became popular.

Make it Rain is one of the emotes with special effects. The character takes out a pile of notes, makes a fan, and shows off.

5) Doggie

The Doggie emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Doggie emote is a popular legendary emote in the game. An adorable dog pops up near the character and dances with it.

The Doggie emote was the main attraction of the Emote Party event. Players who participated in the Super Draw received the Doggie emote.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Ravi Iyer