Top 5 free games like Garena Free Fire under 400 MB in 2022

Garena launched Free Fire in late 2017 and has become one of the frontrunners in the free-to-play mobile gaming category. The game helped re-establishing the mobile gaming scene in India after PUBG Mobile's ban. The majority of the users were low-end smartphone owners.

However, the Indian government banned Free Fire on February 14, which shocked many gamers. Even after the game's ban, its servers are still online, while some users are facing login issues. Moreover, the MAX variant hasn't been banned in the country.

Users can access their in-game progress via the same Free Fire account. However, some users are considering low-end alternatives for the popular game as there are plenty of games like Free Fire under 400 MB.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

The best f2p games like Garena Free Fire under 400 MB (2022)

1) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Download here

Size - 344 MB

Cover Fire seems to be inspired by multiple famous shooting games and offers an engaging gameplay action. It is a decent free-to-play shooter with a download size of less than 400 MB, in which players can get their hands on a variety of weapons with a realistic experience.

2) Fire Strike - Gun Shooter FPS

Download here

Size - 325 MB

Fire Strike is the next entry on this list that offers high-octane action. There are multiple modes where players can use different weapons strategies and survive to claim victory. Players can play in different settings at various locations that keep them hooked.

3) Hero Hunters

Download here

Size - 133 MB

Hero Hunters is a PvP shooting game that doesn't fill much space on devices. Players can join online multiplayer contests in an Arena-like setting after choosing their favorite "Hero." Heroes (characters) boast different skill sets that add RPG-like features to the game.

4) MaskGun: FPS Shooting Gun Game

Download here

Size - 132 MB

Maskgun has lower requirements for resources that make it compatible with most entry-level smartphones. The free-to-play shooter has a decent multiplayer mode accompanied by many other customization options. Users can choose between Team Deathmatch, Rumble, MOD, and Control point modes.

5) Fire Force: Shooting Survival (aka Gun Battle Royale)

Download here

Size - 73 MB

Fire Force seems like a highly compressed variant for the wildly popular battle royale shooters. The small-sized game has plenty of similar features like famous games that include multiple game modes, weapons, different weapons, and more. The game is suitable for almost every low-end device.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar