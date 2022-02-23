Top 5 Garena Free Fire MAX emotes for new players in February 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX has witnessed a massive boom in its userbase post the Free Fire ban in India. The reason behind the staggering growth of the MAX variant is the similarity of features it shares with the original game.

Both BR shooters have an array of in-game content that has further solidified their positions.

One can find an abundance of collectibles like emotes, outfits, and skins to flex during a match or in the waiting lobbies. Emotes bring a unique, charismatic fun to the game that players can use in their gameplay montages.

One can grab emotes from special events or use the dedicated section available in the store.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The best emotes that newbies should try out (February 2022)

Purchasing legendary emotes via Free Fire MAX events costs a hefty amount, and it's not practical for every new player. Newbies who want to grab boast-worthy emotes in Free Fire MAX should use the redemption website or the in-game store.

The permanent items in the store's "emote" section have a fixed rate, and one can get plenty of excellent options. However, if players cannot afford to spend the diamonds in Free Fire MAX, they should avoid the in-game store or any event.

Newbies should try out the following emotes:

1) Kongfu

Price - 399 diamonds

In-game description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Animation: The character executes some impressive nunchuck moves, imitating the legendary Bruce Lee).

Kongfu is an impressive emote, which players can use to showcase some fancy martial arts moves.

2) Threaten

Price: 399 diamonds

In-game description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

Animation: The character gestures that he is slashing a throat.

One can taunt the enemies during a match or watch lobbies by performing a throat-slash gesture. Players can use the Threaten emote in front of a downed enemy before executing them.

3) LOL

Price: 399 diamonds

In-game description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

Animation: The character uncontrollably laughs while pointing with one hand.

LOL is one of the most popular emotes in Free Fire MAX, and fans can easily spot it in various gameplay and funny compilation videos on YouTube. It is arguably the most-used emote that newbies can acquire at any time from the in-game store.

4) Bhangra

Price: 399 diamonds

In-game description:

"Let's get some energy going"

Animation: The character showcases the most basic step of Bhangra, the famous Punjabi folk dance.

Newbies can use the Bhangra emote to celebrate and amplify the energy on the battlefield. The emote is appropriate to use after players execute an opponent or claim victory in a match.

5) Moon Flip

Price: 399 diamonds

In-game description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Animation: The character executes a stylish diagonal somersault perfectly.

There are plenty of stylish emotes in the game, and Moon Flip is among them. Newbies looking to purchase a affordable and fantastic emote should buy this Moon Flip.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Saman