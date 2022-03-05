Top 5 Garena Free Fire MAX gun skins for new players in 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX, the enhanced Free Fire variant, has impressive graphics quality and gameplay. The MAX variant inherited almost all the features of the original game, alongside in-game collectibles. Moreover, users need just one account for both games.

One such feature is the weapon skins in Free Fire MAX, which have boast-worthy looks and modified attributes. Players can use the same to flaunt their improved stats in a match while also benefiting from their improved stats.Gun skins are also readily available via the Store and Lucky Royale.

Many weapon skins suit newbies. Hence, if new players are willing to spend diamonds, they can have a look at the best Free Fire MAX gun skins given below:

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best gun skins that suit newbies in Garena Free Fire MAX (2022)

1) SVD - Swordsman Legends

Availability

Via Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Cost - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Damage: +

Magazine: ++

Accuracy: -

Description:

"Legend always finishes it with a single shot."

Swordsman Legends SVD is arguably the most visually pleasing gun skin that players can own in Free Fire MAX right now. The purple-pink skin also proves to be one of the best weapon upgrades in the game, as one can hit one-shot kills more frequently.

2) Kord - Killspark Shinobi

Availability:

Via Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate

Cost - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Rate of Fire: -

Description:

"Strike like a Ninja"

Killspark Shinobi Kord doesn't bost any specific design, but it has a pretty impressive VFX. The violet-colored Kord skin has lightning special effects of sparkles that make it boast-worthy. Apart from the looks, the gun has equally unique attributes that make it more suitable for the medium range.

3) P90 - Make it Rain

Availability:

Via Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate

Cost - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Range: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

Description:

"Spray your enemies with cash."

Make it Rain skin is a Money Heist-themed weapon that comes in a skin that resembles currency notes. The VFX of gun-dropping dollar bills continuously makes it pretty desirable. The skin turns the base SMG into a better gun for mid-range combat in performance.

4) M1014 - Underground Howl

Availability:

Via Underground Howl Weapon Loot Crate

Cost - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Magazine: +

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: -

Description:

"I had a dream, a dream where you died."

M1014 is pretty balanced with its stats among the shotguns in Free Fire MAX. Hence, it is among the most used weapons in close-rage. The Underground Howl M1014 proves to be even better than the base weapon because of its enhanced damage and magazine. The skin also boasts a devilish look with special effects of flames.

5) M4A1 - Scorching Sands

Availability:

Via Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

Cost - 40 diamonds per crate

Attributes:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Magazine: -

Description:

"We all belong to the nature."

Scorching Sands M4A1, also known as the Earth M4A1, flaunts one of the most elegant designs among Free Fire MAX's AR skins. It has glowing gold special effects alongside impressive modified stats rather than making it an excellent close-range gun.

