Top 5 legendary Free Fire emotes as of August 2021

Garena Free Fire has a casual, laid-back setting that makes it a popular shooter game. Players can get characters, customize their outfits, get pets, gun skins, gloo wall skins and emotes.

Emotes add fun to the in-game character. Players can get some basic emotes or show off the legendary ones that have extra animations.

Five most sought after legendary emotes in Free Fire as of 2021

1) FFWC Throne

FFWC Throne emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The FFWC Throne emote was one of the highlights of the Free Fire World Cup series of 2019. The emote has special effects, and it became popular among players. Pressing the emote button summons a royal golden throne. The character then takes a seat on the throne and strikes a pose.

2) Flowers of Love

Flowers of Love emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Flowers of Love was released during the Valentine's Day Event in 2019. Upon release, the emote quickly became popular. When the emote button is tapped, the in-game character sits on a knee and takes out a flower. Due to this cute gesture, this is one of the most sought-after emotes.

3) Top DJ

Top DJ emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Top DJ emote is inspired by DJ Alok and is usually a part of the DJ Alok bundle. Players can also get the emote separately. Upon hitting the emote button, a hovering DJ console appears. The in-game character then becomes a DJ and dances around a little.

4) Doggie

Doggie emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The adorable dog is one of the reasons why the Doggie emote is highly sought-after. Tapping the emote button summons an adorable dog that dances with the player's character. Interestingly, during the Emote Party event, the Doggie emote was one of the assured prizes in the Super Draw.

5) Tea Time

Tea Time emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Tea Time was launched as a mega prize during the Dual Spin event. The animation of the emote is quite fascinating. The emote button summons a light blue table and chair. The in-game character then proceeds to sip tea on the table. The tea does not make any difference to the HP of the character.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Gautham Balaji