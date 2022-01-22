Top 5 legendary gun skins in Free Fire after OB32 update

Despite being a game for low-end smartphones, the range of customizations in Garena Free Fire is quite impressive. Players can use various skins and gears to enhance or change the looks and capabilities of items, such as weapons.

Additionally, the game has a dedicated section for firearm skins in the in-game store, where players can unlock weapon skins of their choice using diamonds. Apart from the store, they can also use Lucky Royale or other special events to obtain weapon skins.

The game sees new item skins with every patch update.

Free Fire's OB32 update rolled out a few days ago, and new events and rewards have already made their way to the game. There are some new additions in terms of item skins that one can acquire.

Garena Free Fire: The best gun skins after the OB32 patch update

1) SCAR - Megalodon Alpha (Evo Gun)

Attributes

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Reload Speed: -

Prize - Obtainable through Faded Wheel (eight spins with price starting from 9 diamonds and increasing price)

Scar is one of the most readily available guns in Free Fire. Its balanced stats and decent performance in a medium-range fight make it a go-to option for many users. Scar's controllable recoil pattern and relatively rapid fire-rate are other plus points.

Megalodon Alpha is Scar's red-colored Evo Gun skin, which one can acquire from the Faded Wheel, available until 22 January, 2022. Being an Evo Gun variant, Megalodon Alpha comes with various upgradeable and customizable options. Hence, it is an excellent addition to users' armory.

2) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Attributes

Accuracy: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Range: -

Prize - Obtainable through Weapon Loot Crates (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

AUG is arguably the second-best AR in Free Fire after GROZA because of its excellent stats. It is pretty deadly in close and medium-range, but becomes unstable as the distance increases.

The modified stats of AUG's Cyber Bounty Hunter skin enhance its close-range effectiveness. In addition to the performance, the futuristic look of the skin make the weapon quite desirable in Free Fire.

3) Mini Uzi - Phoenix Knight

Attributes

Reload Speed: +

Magazine: ++

Accuracy: -

Prize - Obtainable through Weapon Royale (each spin costs 40 diamonds)

Mini Uzi is arguably the best weapon in the pistol category due to its high rate of fire and great mobility. The impressive attributes of the Mini Uzi make it a great gun for close range. If players don't have an SMG at their disposal, they can employ Mini Uzi for close-quarter combats.

Mini Uzi's Phoenix Knight skin is available in the game right now, and users can have a look at it in the Weapon Royale section. It has a blue-colored design with a smoke-like aura. The modified stats make the Phoenix Knight Mini Uzi a must-have gun skin.

4) Thompson - Dragon Mob

Attributes

Rate of Fire: +

Magazine: ++

Reload Speed: -

Prize - Obtainable through Weapon Loot Crates (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

Thompson is a high fire rate SMG with excellent movement speed that comes quite handy in short-range scuffles. The gun has a decent magazine capacity and is readily available in a BR match. Hence, it makes sense to acquire a gun skin for SMG.

The Dragon Mob is Thompson's white-colored skin with a golden dragon design. The gun also has golden dragon special effects, making it visually pleasing. Notwithstanding the looks, the adjusted stats of the skin make Thompson a deadly gun.

5) AK - Flaming Red

Attributes

Range: +

Damage: ++

Magazine: -

Prize - Obtainable through Weapon Loot Crates (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

AK is one of the most popular guns in the top-tier category. Naturally, the weapon’s skins are among the most desired in-game items. The Blue Flame Draco skin has nothing less than a cult-like fan following.

The Flaming Red skin for AK is yet another fan-favorite in-game item that players can unlock right now through the store. The beautiful Free Fire skin features flame-like special effects in rust color.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Saman