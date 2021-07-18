Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes as of July 2021

Garena Free Fire is a popular BR and survival shooter game. Free Fire is one of the top games under the action category and has favorable ratings on the Play Store. It has been lauded for its quick BR sessions, 5v5 clash squad, cool weapons, lots of characters, and much more.

Along with a wide range of characters with unique abilities, Free Fire also has several emotes. However, some of these emotes are more difficult to obtain than others.

Five rarest emotes in the Garena Free Fire as of July 2021

1) Doggie

The Doggie emote introduced as part of the Emote Party Game back in 2019. With this emote, the characters dance around with an adorable dog and celebrate. The legendary emote remains popular but is difficult to find.

2) Flowers of Love

As part of the 2019 Valentine's Day Top Up event, the Flowers of Love emote was released. The character takes out a rose and makes a proposing gesture with this emote.

To obtain this, players had to fish out 500 diamonds. Considering the cost, it is not surprising that it is rarely seen in the game.

3) The FFWC Throne

The FFWC Throne emote exactly what it sounds like. Upon hitting the emote button, a Golden Throne pops up, and the character sits on it in regal style.

FFWC Thrown was launched back in 2019 during the Free Fire World Cup Series. The emote was last available in a limited-time event quite a while ago.

4) Pirate's Flag

In 2019, the Pirate's Flag emote was released as part of the Pirate Top Up event. When equipped, the game character takes out a pirate flag and slams it to the ground.

Upon launch, the emote was available for a top up of 500 diamonds. This is why it is one of the rarest and most legendary emotes in Free Fire.

5) Eat my Dust

Eat my Dust is one of the legendary emotes in Free Fire. With this emote, the character dances on the top of a golden sports car. The emote was launched in the Grafitti Top Up event of 2020.

Since the emote was available through a top up, the chances of players getting this emote in the pack were slim. This is why Eat my Dust remains a rare emote.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The listing is based on speculation of the players. The listed emotes may not be rare for some players.

Also read: Free Fire Advance Server for OB29 update: Registration process, activation code, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen