Top 5 games like Garena Free Fire with great graphics in August 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the top shooter games in the market right now. With all the characters, gloo wall skins and weapon skins, Free Fire has more of a casual vibe. The devs have announced that the Free Fire Max will have better graphics and new stuff.

The Google Play Store and App Store are loaded with shooter games that have vivid graphics and gameplay similar to Free Fire. Players can check these options out.

5 best shooting games that resemble Free Fire with great graphics

1) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile has over 30 maps and 8 multiplayer modes. (Image via Call of Duty Mobile, YouTube)

COD Mobile was launched in 2019 and was well-received. In terms of gameplay, graphics and weapon customization, COD Mobile is one of the best games available. The multiplayer mode has more than 30 different maps that include locations from popular COD titles.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI lets players choose between standard and advanced graphics.(Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

BGMI a.k.a. the Indian version of PUBG Mobile quickly ranked at the top right after its release. Players can go for a regular 100-player battle royale or other multiplayer modes. Currently, BGMI has four maps for battle royale: Erangel, Karakin, Sanhok and Miramar.

3) Shadowgun Legends

Shadowgun Legends (Image via Shadowgun Legends, YouTube)

Shadowgun Legends undoubtedly has amazing graphics and gameplay. The sci-fi FPS action shooter features an elaborate outerspace atmosphere with aliens. Players have to defend the universe from alien invasion with some futuristic weapons. The game also features a PvP mode and a story campaign.

4) Hero Hunters

Hero Hunters has over a 100 characters. (Image via Hero Hunters)

Players who like games with lot of characters would definitely like Hero Hunters. Just like Free Fire, Hero Hunters has a wide range of characters to unlock and choose from. Players can go solo in survival mode or make a team of five characters. The game also features exciting events and daily challenges.

5) Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike TDM mode has 14 maps (Image via Modern Strike Online)

Modern Strike Online is better known for its multiplayer matches than other modes. The 5v5 multiplayer mode has 14 maps and the game has a wide range of weapons. Apart from this, Modern Strike has TDM, Call of Death match, Special Ops and other modes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Gautham Balaji