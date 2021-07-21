Top 5 tips to get more kills in the last zone in Free Fire

Surviving the last zone in Free Fire can be a tricky affair. The safe zone is small and within this area, gamers need to survive and eliminate enemies in order to be the last man/squad standing.

Picking up kills in the last zone requires efficient strategy and proper execution. Gamers also require certain items that are necessary to follow through with important eliminations in the last zone.

This article will discuss 5 tips necessary to get more kills in the last zone in Free Fire.

Last zone in Free Fire: Tips to get more kills in the game

1) Weapons

It goes without saying that in order to rake up more kills in the last zone in Free Fire, gamers need to have the proper set of weapons with them.

One common mistake gamers commit is to carry a sniper in the last zone of Free Fire. Gamers should take note that snipers are not beneficial here since the area of the zone is tiny.

It is advisable to carry Assault Rifles or SMGs. Both of these weapons inflict significant damage and their rate of fire is high. Gamers can also carry a shotgun as it deals hefty damage during short-range combat.

2) Grenades

Since the last zone is small, enemies often take cover behind rocks, shrubs, and in buildings.

Grenades can be used to knock them off or even eliminate them without engaging in direct combat. Grenades can also be used to expose enemy positions and bring them under direct firepower by forcing them to leave cover.

3) Positions

Gamers should focus on getting an altitude advantage during the last zone in Free Fire. If there are buildings inside the safe zone, gamers should prioritize securing them and take cover there.

If the safe zone falls in an empty space, gamers should aim to get the higher ground. Getting an altitude advantage is mandatory as it helps in locating and eliminating enemies easily.

4) Medkits and consumables

Survival and elimination go hand in hand in the last zone of Free Fire. It is inevitable that during combat at this stage, gamers will suffer damage from incoming enemy bullets. Therefore, they should keep medkits and health consumables ready to recover lost HP.

Once the lost HP is recovered, gamers can gear up to face and eliminate some more enemies.

5) Attachments

Each Battle Royale segment offers a variety of attachments that gamers can use on their weapons and Free Fire is no exception.

Attaching the best items to weapons can be the deciding factor between gaining more kills in the last zone or being eliminated. Gamers should take note that while the suppressor reduces noise produced during firing, the compensator helps in getting better ammo spray.

Gamers should also attach extended magazines as it increases the ammo capacity of guns. Apart from these, gamers should also attach a proper scope that will help get better aim.

Edited by Siddharth Satish