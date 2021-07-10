Top 5 tips to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire a top Battle Royale game on the mobile platform. The title has more than 500 million downloads and enjoys a large active player base.

As Season 22 progresses, players will want to level up, push their ranks, and boost their K/D ratios. This guide and tips will help players balance the last aspect.

Some tips to boost the K/D ratio in Free Fire

1) Don't go for the hot drops

Getting hands on good items early in the game will give a significant headstart (Image via Garena Free Fire)

To survive on the battlefield, players need to have good weapons and armor. Getting their hands on good items early in the game will give a significant headstart. However, landing on hot drops like the Bimasakti strip or Clock Tower can leave them loaded with gear or result in early death.

Gamers can opt to land in other locations, get loaded, and then make their way towards these hot locations for some action.

2) Get suitable guns

Half the battle is won with the right combination of guns (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The art of one-shot kills is something that all Free Fire players would want to master. Half the battle is won if they have the right combination of guns.

Users must try to get a sniper and scope for long-range combat and AR for close to medium-range battles.

3) Don't play too safe

Players have to be a little practive (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Passive players are more inclined towards camping and surviving. However, to balance the K/D ratio, they need more kills. Even passive players have to come out of their hideouts and get some kills.

Another approach to this would be to go all aggressive right from the start. Following such a strategy can result in frequent early deaths, so a player may often claim the Booyah.

4) Work on the aim

Tweaking settings helps with quicker kills (Image via Garena Free Fire)

A better aim automatically translates into more kills. For quicker frags, gamers can practice aiming, turn the auto-aim feature on, and set up a comfortable layout.

Tweaking the sensitivity settings also helps in enhancing reflexes and boosting headshot accuracy.

5) Go classic

Free Fire players know the classic map like the back of their hands (Image via Garena Free Fire)

It is more likely that a player would win in the classic mode because the chances of bots and newbies showing up here are more significant.

Also, Free Fire players know the classic map like the back of their hands, making it easier for them to win.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

