Top 5 tips to reach Heroic tier in Free Fire in September 2021

Achieving the Heroic tier in Free Fire is quite an achievement for gamers. It is one of the most coveted positions, and everyone in the community admires those who achieve this feat.

Ranking up the tiers is not as easy as it sounds. Players need to grind many points to rank up and reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire.

Those who aspire to reach this coveted tier need to keep specific tips and tricks in mind to be able to grind the most points and rank up in the game.

Free Fire: Reach the Heroic tier easily with the following tips

1) Safe landing spot

Survival is a critical element in Battle Royale, and gamers get adequate points for it. Some places on Free Fire maps offer a generous amount of loot, but for this reason, they are frequently visited by everyone.

Actions at these places are pretty frequent, and it makes survival quite tricky. Therefore, players should avoid these places and land somewhere safe to survive till the end of the match.

2) Keep adequate supplies

Ammunition and health kits should be kept in abundance in any match in Free Fire. Enemy ambushes are very unpredictable, and users may end up investing quite a lot of bullets.

Those who have suffered health loss should recover it to the fullest before resuming their journey towards victory.

3) Have balanced statistics

Eliminating enemies and survival are the two most significant factors that determine the points gained by gamers. Therefore, they should emphasize having balanced overall statistics.

Users should not engage in unnecessary fights without adequate supplies as it can impact survival points. On the other hand, those with good loot should not shy away from making a move and eliminate enemies around the corner.

However, players should maintain complete surveillance of the periphery and keep a close watch in both instances.

4) Get a good squad

A good squad always goes the distance in providing players with the perfect gameplay. It is pretty easy to pick up more skills with better understanding, and survival becomes easy in Free Fire.

Users should always try to get a good squad with balanced gameplay to get more points to get to the Heroic tier in Free Fire quickly.

5) Be a regular gamer

Consistency is the key to success. Gamers who aim to reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire should regularly play the game. The regularity not only helps in improving the gameplay and making gamers better but also adds consistent points for rank push.

Therefore, players should take time out of their schedule and play the game regularly for better and faster results.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer