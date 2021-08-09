Top 5 tips to win 1v1 fights in Garena Free Fire

Although Free Fire is a fun game to play, things can get very competitive during 1v1 fights. Players use every trick in the book to outsmart and outplay their opponents in order to win.

Despite these fights being hard, there are a few things players can do to even out the playing field and secure a Booyah.

With that being said, here are a few tips that players can use to win 1v1 fights in Free Fire.

An exciting and challenging game mode for the fast-handed players is here. Have you tried the new mode Lone Wolf yet? If not, here's a tutorial video of the new 1V1 Mode. Let the battle begin!#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/LT420RKgoX — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 7, 2021

Top 5 things to remember when trying to win 1v1 fights in Free Fire

5) Choose a good landing spot and gear up

Choosing a good landing spot is essential when trying to win 1v1 fights in Free Fire. Players who manage to land in good spots and secure high-tier loot will undoubtedly be more effective in combat.

In addition to having good weapons, players will also have a tactical edge. They will be decked out in armor and will be able to collect items such as gloo walls and smoke grenades to use later on.

4) Use the element of surprise

A good way to secure a win during a 1v1 fight in Free Fire is to use the element of surprise. Rather than shooting as soon as the enemy has been spotted, players should wait for the perfect moment to strike.

Doing this will enable players to plan ahead and execute the takedown perfectly while avoiding damage in the process. Getting the drop on opponents is not just the most effective way to get a takedown but also the fastest.

3) Try to engage from afar

While the element of surprise can be useful, shooting from afar is sometimes the only option available to players. As a rule of thumb, solo players should always carry one long-range weapon or scoped weapon to engage enemies at a distance.

Shooting from long range can be difficult for most players. However, it is well worth the effort. With high precision, players can score an easy kill without even taking any damage from the enemy.

2) Avoid engaging if the odds are not in favor

One of the most important things to remember during a 1v1 fight in Free Fire is to avoid the fight altogether if the odds are not good or if the enemy has the upper hand in terms of height advantage, angle, or better weapons.

Players should either try to bypass the enemy player or re-engage after finding better weapons. They can also re-engage after gaining a tactical advantage through the use of terrain or items.

1) Know when to retreat

The most important aspect of 1v1 fights in Free Fire is knowing when to retreat. Players often think that it is necessary to down an opponent once engaged. Rather than fall back after being injured, they will still choose to fight and get eliminated.

Instead of being stubborn and getting eliminated, players should make a tactical retreat and rotate if needed, so that they can heal and plan ahead. Players should only try to make a last stand if retreating is not an option.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh