Top 5 useful pets every player should own in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has a bunch of pets to accompany the in-game characters on the battlefield. From cats and dogs to penguins and falcons, players can choose from a wide range of pets.

All the pets in Free Fire are not only adorable, but also have unique abilities that can aid players. The in-game store also has unique outfits for all pets.

Five best pets in Free Fire that all players should have

5) Night Panther

Night Panter (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Night Panther is a regal-looking creature that might be a perfect partner for campers and hoarders. With 'Weight Training', the Night Panther gives additional storage space to players. When maxed out, the panther gives an extra inventory space of 45. The Night Panther is available for 699 diamonds.

4) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Detective Panda is one of the most popular pets in the game. With 'Panda's Blessings', players get 4 HP for each kill in the game. When maxed out, Detective Panda restores 10 HP per kill. This ability makes the Panda a favorite with aggressive players.

Whether it's a clash squad match or a battle royale session, Detective Panda can be the perfect aide. Players can buy the pet for 699 diamonds in the store.

3) Ottero

Ottero (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Several players prefer taking Ottero onto the battlefield due to its ability, 'Double Blubber'. Ottero boosts EP when players use a Med Kit or Treatment Gun. Players can get 35% EP for the total HP restored. Ottero is available in the in-game store for 699 diamonds.

2) Robo

Robo (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Robo is a rather quirky pet in Free Fire. The cute little Robo adds a shield to the gloo wall and increases its HP. When maxed out, the shield provided by Robo adds 100 HP. Players can hit the store can get the pet for 699 diamonds.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor is the most used pet in the game. The adorable penguin has the ability called 'Smooth Gloo'. Every 120 seconds, Mr. Waggor delivers a gloo grenade to the player if the player does not have a gloo wall.

The pet penguin is preferred by both campers and attackers. Players can get this cute penguin for 699 diamonds.

Apart from these pets, Spirit Fox, Rockie and Shiba are also notable picks.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish