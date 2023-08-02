Top 5 Free Fire YouTubers to follow for gameplay and tips (2023)

Following a player who has mastered Free Fire and is aware of the numerous dynamic of the game is a beneficial step. It will help adopt new skills, techniques, battle tactics, and updates regarding the game. While knowledge is an ever-evolving phenomenon, you should also consistently look for new sets of skills that help you develop your gameplay.

There are thousands of gamers on YouTube with numerous achievements. Each has their unique playstyle and is likely to be associated with a guild. Following some of them can be entertaining and, at the same time, beneficial for your Free Fire gameplay. This article looks at the top five Free Fire players across the globe; following their tips and gameplay can enhance your Free Fire experience.

Desi Gamers, Gyan Gaming, and 3 more YouTubers to follow for better gameplay in Free Fire

5) Desi Gamers

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is an Indian Free Fire content creator who owns the Desi Gamers YouTube channel. His channel has 13.7 million subscribers with over 1.3K uploaded videos. Sharma also has a huge fanbase on Instagram with 2.5M followers. His FF gaming name is Amitbhai, and he secured the Heroic rank in Battle Royale and Platinum in Clash Squad mode. His FF ID is 206746194.

Desi Gamers also leads the Survivors ☆☆☆ guild, whose ID is 60727130. His most popular YouTube video was uploaded three years ago and has accumulated 22M views so far.

4) Gyan Gaming

Sujan Mistri, an Indian gamer, joined YouTube in September 2017 under the username Gyan Gaming. He has uploaded 3.1K videos so far that have rewarded him with 14.6M subscribers. He plays PC and mobile games on his channel, where you can see his FF, Fortnite, Minecraft, GTA V, Call of Duty, and BGMI gameplay.

Gyan Gaming used to upload his Clash of Clans gameplay at the beginning of his YouTube career but then shifted to Free Fire and other battle royale titles due to their higher popularity. He also uploads vlogs and creates different content on his other YouTube channel GyanSujan is Live. His Free Fire gaming ID is 70393167 with the in-game name _GyanSujan. He has secured the Master rank in BR and Heroic in CS mode.

3) Cerol

Lucio dos Santos, better known as Cerol, is a Brazilian gamer, one of the most famous FF players in South America. He is also a co-founder of the popular team Fluxo. Cerol joined YouTube in February 2017 and has since uploaded a total of 889 videos, which have given him 7.5 million subscribers. He has also garnered an enormous fan following of 8.7 million on Instagram.

Cerol used to upload videos related to Rucoy online but later shifted to Garena Free Fire due to the high demand from his viewers.

2) Total Gaming

Ajay is an Indian gamer who joined YouTube in October 2018, naming his account Total Gaming. However, his first video arrived only in December 2018. Ajay plays mobile games such as FF, BGMI, COD, and GTA V on his channel and has gained 35.6 million subscribers, uploading 1.2K videos. His in-game name is ajjubhai94, and he has achieved the Heroic emblem in BR and CS title of Free Fire. His most famous video was released three years ago, getting 38M views.

1) Storm Brothers

Storm Brothers is the best YouTube channel to learn new skills and techniques for better gameplay. They upload videos having simplified explanations for unique skills, playstyles, professional gameplays, tips, and tricks. The channel has 1.45M subscribers and 502 videos. The Storm Brothers channel belongs to Storm Shekhu and his brother, Storm Shakti. They joined YouTube in February 2020 and soon rose to fame.

The FF max ID of Storm Shakti is 627927969, and 340600530 of his brother, Storm Shekhu. Storm Shakti is ranked Diamond, currently in BR and CS mode, and his brother Shekhu is ranked Platinum and Diamond in CS and BR mode, respectively.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.