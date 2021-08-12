TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID number, K/D ratio, headshots, tier, and more stats

Bhavesh Lakhwani, popularly known as TSG Legend, is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a professional player for TSG Army.

TSG Legend also has a YouTube channel, where he regularly posts videos about Free Fire. The channel currently has 1.17 million subscribers and 83.99 million views combined.

TSG Legend has 210k followers on his Instagram account.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID number, tier, and stats

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID number is 212425313. He is currently placed in the Heroic tier in the Battle Royale mode. Meanwhile, he is placed in the Platinum 4 rank in the Clash Squad mode.

Given below are TSG Legend’s stats in Free Fire as of today (12 August 2021):

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has competed in 12920 squad games and has triumphed in 2002 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.49%. He has 37209 kills and 14426 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.41 and a headshot rate of 38.77%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has featured in 1613 matches and has won on 215 occasions, making his win rate 13.32%. He racked up 3748 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.68 in this mode. He also secured 1019 headshots at a rate of 27.19%.

TSG Legend has also played 1739 solo games and has won on 125 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 7.18%. With 3521 kills and 950 headshots in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.18 and a headshot rate of 26.98%.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Legend has participated in 230 ranked squad matches this season and has secured 39 victories, translating to a win rate of 16.95%. With 944 kills and 580 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot rate of 61.44% in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

TSG Legend has not played a game in the ranked duo mode this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as TSG Legend plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

TSG Legend’s YouTube channel

TSG Legend has been creating Free Fire content on YouTube for quite some time, with the first video on his channel posted in November 2019.

The channel has garnered 10k subscribers and 2.49 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh