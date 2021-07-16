TSG Legend's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, monthly income, Discord link, and more

A renowned esports athlete and Free Fire content creator, TSG Legend is massively popular with Indian audiences. Players can find a variety of videos ranging from tournament highlights to high-skill clutch plays on his YouTube channel.

As of now, his channel has 1.16 million subscribers and his videos have received over 81 million views.

TSG Legend’s real name and Free Fire ID

TSG Legend’s real name is Bhavesh Lakhwani. His Free Fire ID is 212425313, and stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend's lifetime stats

TSG Legend has featured in 12596 squad games and has 1950 wins to his name, which converts to a win ratio of 15.48%. With 36378 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The content creator has also played 1612 duo matches and has managed to better his foes in 215, translating to a win percentage of 13.33%. He has 3747 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Bhavesh has a win tally of 125 in the 1737 solo matches, equating to a win rate of 7.19%. He has 3521 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.18.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend's ranked stats

TSG Legend has played 80 squad games in the current season and has 13 victories to his name, achieving a win percentage of 16.25%. He has 348 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.19.

Apart from this, he has also played 2 solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Note: TSG Legend's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

Estimated earnings of the TSG Legends YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to estimates on Social Blade, TSG Legend’s monthly income from his YouTube channel is between $650 - $10.4K. His yearly earnings lie in the range of $7.8K - $124.8K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

TSG Legend currently has 212 videos on his channel. As mentioned above, the creator has 1.16 million subscribers and 81.84 million views. Readers can visit the TSG Legend YouTube channel by clicking here.

Discord link

Discord server

He is a member of TSG, and users can join the team Discord server through this link.

