TSG Ritik vs Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ritik Jain, aka TSG Ritik, is an Indian YouTuber who mainly creates content related to Garena Free Fire. Alongside Jash Dhoka (TSG Jash), he runs the channel “TWO SIDE GAMERS,” which has 8.32 million subscribers.

Ajjubhai94, also known as Ajjubhai, is the man behind the popular “Total Gaming” YouTube channel. He currently has 27 million subscribers on the channel, with 4.46 billion views combined.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Ritik has secured 2325 victories in the 12059 squad matches that he has played in Free Fire, making his win rate 19.28%. He has 27538 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.83 in this mode.

The content creator has also featured in 2365 duo matches and has won on 259 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.95%. With 4520 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.15.

TSG Ritik has competed in 921 solo games and has secured 65 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 7.05%. He has 1934 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.26 in this mode.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Ritik has participated in 136 squad games in the current ranked season. He has 22 Booyahs to his name, resulting in a win rate of 16.17%. In the process, he killed 409 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked duo matches but did not register a win. He secured a single kill at a K/D ratio of 0.50 in this mode.

TSG Ritik has featured in 2 ranked solo games and has secured 1 victory, boasting a 50% win rate. He has 18 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 18.00.

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai94 has contested in 11987 squad matches and has won on 2910 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 24.27%. With a K/D ratio of 4.98, he has 45242 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber has emerged victorious in 347 of the 1777 duo games that he has played, converting to a win rate of 19.52%. He racked up 7061 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.94 in this mode.

Ajjubhai94 has also played 956 solo games and has 87 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 9.10%. He has 2440 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 2.81.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai94’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai94 has participated in 306 ranked squad games this season and has triumphed in 52 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.99%. He bagged 1015 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.00 in this mode.

The content creator has 2 wins in 4 ranked duo matches, boasting a win rate of 50.00%. He has 15 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Ajjubhai94 has also played 6 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win. He has 4 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Who has better stats?

Ajjubhai94 has better stats than TSG Ritik in all three lifetime modes - solo, duo and squad.

The two content creators have only played a few matches in the ranked solo and duo modes this season. Therefore, their stats in these modes cannot be compared.

However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Ajjubhai94 has better stats than TSG Ritik.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the two YouTubers play more games in Free Fire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh