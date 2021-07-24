Vasiyo CRJ7 Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, and more

Known as Vasiyo CRJ7, Vatsal Garasia is a leading Free Fire player in the Indian community. He is an experienced and famous esports athlete and has won loads of accolades, including the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring. Garasia currently represents Galaxy Racers.

Vasiyo CRJ7 also creates content on YouTube, where he has accumulated over 344K subscribers and 11,942 million views.

Vasiyo CRJ7’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vasiyo CRJ7’s Free Fire ID is 286337576 and his stats as of today (July 24th) are as follows:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vasiyo CRJ7 has contested in 20750 squad matches in Free Fire and has managed to secure 4960 victories, leading to a win percentage of 23.90%. At a K/D ratio of 4.26, he has 67299 frags.

He has won 121 of the 1145 games that he has participated in in the duo mode, maintaining a win ratio of 10.56%. With 2832 kills, the esports athlete has a K/D ratio of 2.77.

The player has 1243 solo matches to his name and has remained unbeaten in 135, retaining a win rate of 10.86%. He has notched 3625 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has also played 258 ranked squad games and has a win tally of 39, which converts to a win ratio of 15.11%. He has accumulated 1002 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.58.

The content creator has played 23 duo matches and has a single Booyah, translating to a win percentage of 4.34%. In the process, he has 66 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Note: Vasiyo CRJ7's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Vasiyo CRJ7’s monthly income

Income of Vasiyo CRJ7 (Image via Social Blade)

According to estimates on Social Blade, Vasiyo CRJ7’s monthly income from his YouTube channel ranges from $50 to $805.

YouTube channel

On YouTube, Vasiyo CRJ7 regularly uploads highlights from the various Free Fire tournaments and customs. Presently, there are 322 videos on his channel.

Readers can use this link to visit Vasiyo CRJ’s YouTube channel.

