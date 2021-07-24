Vincenzo's Free Fire ID number, stats, country, monthly income, YouTube subscribers, and more

Vincenzo is one of the oldest Free Fire content creators on YouTube, starting his journey back in December 2018. He plays in the Middle East server and is known for his incredible gameplay videos, which he regularly uploads to the channel. Vincenzo has garnered over 130k subscribers and more than 8.60 million views in the previous month.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862. Vincenzo’s stats as of July 24th are:

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vincenzo has contested in 21491 squad games and has a win tally of 3549 games, securing a win rate of 16.51%. He has notched 76943 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 4.29.

The player has 299 victories against his name in 1732 duo matches, approximating a win percentage of 17.26%. With 5066 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The content creator participated in 1167 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 105 of these, ensuring a win ratio of 8.99%. In these matches, he has eliminated 2916 foes and has a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vincenzo has made 56 appearances in ranked squad games this season. He has triumphed four times, adding up to a win percentage of 7.14%. He has notched 204 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.92.

The content creator has played two duo matches and has secured three kills in these at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Lastly, the player has been featured in six solo games and is yet to win a match. He has 25 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.17.

Income

His earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

It is estimated that Vincenzo’s monthly YouTube income ranges between $2.2K - $34.4K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings are approximately about $25.8K - $412.8K.

Note: Vincenzo's Free Fire stats and other details have been recorded at the time of writing the article. These are subject to change.

Country

Vincenzo’s YouTube channel location is set to Egypt. However, he has mentioned Albania on his Instagram handle.

YouTube channel

Vincenzo has come a long way and posted 408 videos which have accumulated 414 million views. He also boasts a massive subscriber count of 6.28 million. The most popular video on his channel has over 46 million views in total.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono for rush gameplay

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu