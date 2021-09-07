What is the code for Moco puzzle in Free Fire? All you need to know

Free Fire offers many exclusive and brand-new cosmetic items that can only be obtained by spending diamonds in the game. Alternatively, free content may be obtained by users via participating in events.

Several events are introduced to Garena Free Fire regularly. Recently, loads of new ones based on “Moco: Rebirth” have made their way into the battle royale title and users have an opportunity to earn a variety of rewards.

“Moco Puzzle” is one of the events that has started in Free Fire, and players need to complete a set of tasks to get the rewards.

Free Fire: What is the code of Moco

As mentioned previously, players must complete a set of tasks in the Moco Puzzle event in Free Fire. A few of them have got the players perplexed and left them wondering how they can be completed.

Here’s a quick guide to all of them, including the one that requires the use of a password:

The first task requires players to dodge the obstacles (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: The first task required players to dodge obstacles until they reach the lab, while they just need to tap on the character - “D O O R” in the second.

The letters D-O-O-R have to be entered by the players`(Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Upon doing so, players will have to head to the next task by clicking on the arrow. In this, they will be asked to enter a password (it is different for everyone).

To obtain the password, users will have to click on the power icon and then enter the exact same numbers to continue.

Gamers have to type on the power icon to get the password (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: In the final task, gamers are asked to enter an authorization code. All that they require to do is enter “HELLOWORLD” into the text field.

Players finally need to click on HELLOWORLD to complete the Moco puzzle (Image via Free Fire)

The Moco Puzzle will be completed with this, and after that, players can claim the two rewards - the Moco Month Banner and the Turquoise Warning Avatar.

