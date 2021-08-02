What is Poker MP40 skin in Garena Free Fire? All you need to know

Players have access to an extensive array of weaponry in Free Fire. Each firearm has a plethora of gun skins, with many of them boosting certain aspects of the weapon. Hence, they have a significant impact on the users' gameplay.

Over the years, many skins have been launched in various ways, including collaborations, events, and other activities.

The MP40 is one of the most utilized weapons in Free Fire. And as a result, many gamers are eager to get their hands on skins for this particular SMG.

Details of Poker MP40 in Free Fire

Poker MP40 is a collection of skins that are extremely popular and in high demand. However, they are not currently accessible in Free Fire at this time.

A total of four different variants were made available to the players:

Players had to exchange a particular amount of tokens to obtain the gun skins (Image via TITANIUM GAMER/YouTube)

1) MP40 Flashing Spade

Effects

Damage: “++”

Fire rate: “+”

Range: “-“

2) Eternal Diamond

Effects

Damage: “++”

Range: “+”

Reload speed: “-“

3) Blazing Heart

Effects

Accuracy: “++”

Damage: “+”

Ammo: “-“

4) Dreamy Club

Effects

Ammo: “++”

Fire rate: “+”

Range: “-“

Note: “+” stands for increased, “-“ stands for decreased.

This set of skins was initially made available to players back in March 2020 via the incubator.

Poker MP40 incubator was made available in March 2020 (Image via Facebook)

Like all other incubators, the players had to collect a specific number of Evolution Stone tokens alongside a weapon-specific blueprint. In this case, “Blueprint: Royale Flush.” Both of them were present in the incubator, and players had to spend diamonds to make the spins.

The incubator returned to Free Fire back in December 2020 (Image via Facebook)

Later, the respective skins were returned to the incubator again in December 2020, and getting them required players to complete the same procedure. Ever since then, users have been eagerly waiting for them to make a comeback.

These are typically popular due to the fact that the top two versions, “MP40 Flashing Spade" and “Eternal Diamond," have increased damage which can be pretty influential as the players engage in close-range combats.

