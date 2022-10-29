When will Free Fire Advance Server be released? (OB37 version)

As October nears its end, Free Fire fans are all stoked about the launch of the OB37 version, scheduled to arrive in November. However, before the rollout of the patch update, fans will be able to witness the OB37 Advance Server, which Garena has scheduled to release on November 3, almost two weeks before the final update.

Like previous iterations, fans can expect plenty of additions to Garena's BR games, Free Fire and FF MAX, via the OB37 patch update. Apart from the new additions, the OB37 version will also introduce several optimizations to the game. However, players will be able to see most of the OB37 content via the Advance Server.

Free Fire OB37: The forthcoming Advance Server is expected to launch in the first week of November 2022

The OB37 Advance Server timeline (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, the upcoming iteration Advance Server program will be released in the first week of November. The testing phase for the OB37 update will stay online until November 11, and players will get access to the unreleased content after filling in a unique Activation Code.

For the unversed, the Activation Code is 16-characters long, and only a limited number of users will receive it. Therefore, interested gamers must register for the OB37 Advance Server on the official website and get the Activation Code before the program initiates on November 3.

How to get a unique Activation Code for Free Fire's OB37 Advance Server?

You must choose between Facebook or Google to start the registration process (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can claim a unique Activation Code for Garena Free Fire's OB37 Advance Server program:

Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Advance Server website using the direct link to redirect: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/.

Step 2: Choose between Facebook and Google to complete the first phase of registration.

The platform you choose to register on must be linked to your Free Fire or FF MAX Player ID. If you are using a guest account, bind it to FB/Gmail or create a new Player ID.

Fill in your active email account(Image via Garena)

Step 3: Let the site recognize the account and authenticate your entry to the next phase. Fill in your active email account in the given box.

You must tap the "Join Now!" button to complete the registration (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once you have filled in your active email account, tap "Join Now!" to complete the registration.

You can access the download link and Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After completing the registration, the site will redirect you to the download page where the OB37 Advance Server APK client and Activation Code are available.

Activation Code will help you to unlock the Advance Server APK client (Image via Garena)

Step 6: You must copy the Activation Code given on the page and paste it into your device's notes.

You can use the Activation Code on November 3 after installing the OB37 Advance Server APK client.

