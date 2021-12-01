When will Free Fire be playable today?

The much-awaited OB31 update is available for both Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Players can download the latest versions 1.68.1 and 2.68.1 for Free Fire and the MAX variant, respectively, on Android and iOS devices.

However, both Free Fire and the MAX alternative are down due to the ongoing maintenance break. The game will become playable only after the servers return online, which means users have to wait a little more.

This article will discuss the end of the maintenance break and the games' availability.

Garena Free Fire: When will the maintenance break end and the game become playable

When did the maintenance break start?

The servers went offline around 9:30 am IST/12:00 pm CTT (Image via Garena)

The developers announced that both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX would go on a maintenance break due to the rollout of the latest update. Following the announcement, the servers went offline around 9:30 am (IST).

Garena Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA ⚠️ UPDATE NOTICE ⚠️



Survivors,



We will update Free Fire to the latest version tonight, starting at 10:00PM EST. The game servers will be unavailable during this time period, and will go live again the next morning.



Thanks for your patience & we'll see you on the other side! ⚠️ UPDATE NOTICE ⚠️Survivors, We will update Free Fire to the latest version tonight, starting at 10:00PM EST. The game servers will be unavailable during this time period, and will go live again the next morning. Thanks for your patience & we'll see you on the other side! https://t.co/1JvUl0CZAJ

When will the servers be back online?

The maintenance break will end around 6:30 pm IST (Images via Garena)

The maintenance break is expected to last nine hours. Therefore, the servers will be back online before or around 6:30 pm (IST). The game will become playable online after the deadline for maintenance ends.

When did the OB31 update release?

Release time (Image via Sportskeeda)

The update was supposed to roll out after the inception of the maintenance break. Users started receiving the update on their devices around 10:30 am to 11:00 am (IST). Although some users still haven't got the update option, it can appear anytime now.

Google Play and App Store links for the update

Players can download the update now (Image via Google Play)

Users who want to download the update right now can head straight to Google Play or the App Store to download the same. Here are the links for them:

Google Play

App store

The download size for Android users

The download size for both games (Image via Google Play)

The update for Free Fire has a download size of 450 MB, while the same for Free Fire MAX is 0.98 GB. Hence, users need to ensure a stable internet connection with sufficient internal memory and data.

Edited by Shaheen Banu