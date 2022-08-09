When will next Free Fire OB36 update be released? Expected release date and more details

Garena ensures that Free Fire and its MAX variant receive patch updates within a specific timeframe. Each OB (Open Beta) version of Free Fire/FF MAX brings new adjustments alongside several additions to both of Garena's battle royale shooters. These versions stay online for a little less than two months.

The OB35 version was launched as part of the fifth anniversary update on July 20, 2022 and introduced a ton of new features as expected. The most notable change was the revamped logo and UI for Free Fire/FF MAX alongside the fifth anniversary content, which will continue to arrive throughout August 2022.

On a similar note, the OB36 update will hit the Free Fire servers in September 2022, around the end of Clash Squad-Ranked Season 14 (or the start of Season 15). Readers can find the expected release date and additional details about the Garena FF/Free Fire MAX OB36 update in the following section.

OB36 update for Garena Free Fire likely to launch around CS-Ranked Season 14's end in September

CS-Ranked Season 14 may last a little longer than usual and will culminate on 22 September 2022 (Image via Garena)

Garena follows a particular pattern of releasing each update, with the current one scheduled to arrive once the Clash Squad-Ranked season ends. The OB33 version arrived on March 23, 2022, almost a day before CS-Ranked Season 11 ended.

Similarly, the OB34 update was launched on May 25, the day on which Clash Squad-Ranked Season 13 commenced (and Season 12 ended). The release date of OB35 has already been mentioned previously, arriving a day before the conclusion of Season 13.

Therefore, it is almost 100 percent confirmed that Garena will release the OB36 around the end of Season 14 (or the beginning of Season 15). The 15th season for Clash Squad-Ranked is slated to release on September 22, 2022 at around 2:30 pm IST (9:00 am UTC).

The expected release date for all servers

The release date will be identical for all the servers, but the time of launch may vary (Image via Garena)

Fans can expect the next Open Beta (OB) update to arrive between September 21 and September 23. The launch date will remain uniform across all the servers. However, the release times will vary for different countries.

For example, the update usually goes live between 9:00 am and 9:30 am (UTC + 5:30) for the Indian server, but for Brazil, the same happens between 1.30 am to 3 am (UTC - 3:00).

Another point that users must note is that Free Fire goes on a maintenance break on the day of the update's release.

Advance Server will arrive before OB36's release

Fans will also witness the OB36 Advance Server a week or two before the actual update releases. The website for Advance Server is currently down, but once Garena announces the release date, players will be able to register for the same using the link: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/.

In the meantime, users can check out the fifth anniversary events, which will stay online until September 13, 2022.

Note: Indian users should download Free Fire MAX, as the original variant has been banned. Moreover, the release date and other information mentioned are speculative and subject to change.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul