Which games does Ajjubhai stream other than Free Fire on YouTube?

Total Gaming is one of the most-subscribed YouTube channels in India that features content related to Garena Free Fire. The channel is owned by a gamer named Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, who has gained a mammoth fanbase in a short period. He is known for his unique-styled commentary alongside a professional-level skill-set.

The gaming YouTube channel was created in December 2018 and initially featured content exclusive to Free Fire. As the channel grew and reached new milestones, Ajjubhai ventured into unique content and played other video games. As of this writing, Total Gaming has around 31.2 million subscribers.

Total Gaming: Games other than Free Fire that featured on Ajjubhai's channel

The content on the Total Gaming channel is primarily related to Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. However, the recent ban on the former may force the YouTuber to try other games more frequently. The following list of this article will explore the titles that Ajjubhai has streamed in the past.

1) BGMI

Since its launch, almost every Indian mobile gaming YouTube channel featured the Indian PUBG Mobile variant. Total Gaming was no different as Ajjubhai streamed multiple gameplay videos related to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

BGMI is highly likely to gain the most from Garena Free Fire's ban. Therefore, viewers will soon be able to watch Total Gaming stream more BGMI-related content.

2) GTA V

It's been more than eight years since GTA V's release, and the Rockstar Games' open-world action-adventure title is still relevant. There are more than enough viewers for GTA Online's streams, which is why Ajjubhai made plenty of videos with the same.

3) Outriders

Outriders is the next game on this list that Total Gaming streamed last year. Square Enix's co-op RPG shooter is a futuristic video game set in a sci-fi universe that allows users to perform various actions, talk to NPCs, and don different weapons with specific mods. The game also has multiple additional plot details and cinematic cut-scenes.

4) Minecraft

One of the most well-known video games globally, Minecraft boasts a staggering fanbase on YouTube. Total Gaming has a considerable amount of videos featuring the engaging sandbox game.

5) Granny - video game series

One of the most recent videos streamed on Total Gaming featured the survival-horror video game series. Judging by the cult-like following of the series, fans can expect more content featuring horror video games.

6) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is Ubisoft's action RPG that constitutes a fictional plot based on "Viking expansion into the British Isles". The twelfth installment of the series was met with a positive reception from critics. Furthermore, it encountered record-breaking numbers in terms of sales within its first week of release.

Therefore, due to the popularity of the video game and the franchise, Ajjubhai streamed it for a while.

Other games on the Total Gaming channel feature Simulation video games like Trader Life Simulator and Gas Station Simulator.

Viewers can click here to visit Ajjubhai's YouTube channel.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar