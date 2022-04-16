Why Unlimited Free Fire generators don't work: Reason and consequences explained

In essence, Free Fire diamonds are extremely valuable because a large percentage of transactions require in-game currency. Players will need diamonds for almost every other step, from purchasing outfits, the Elite Pass, and other items to changing their monikers.

Furthermore, this currency must be purchased with real money in the ordinary course of events and is deemed a highly prized possession. Due to this very utility, there is always a massive demand for free diamonds among users.

Subsequently, there is a surge in fake generators, mods, and hacks on the internet. Many gullible users tread down this wrong track, which could have severe repercussions, including permanent bans.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title.

Why Free Fire diamond generators do not work and have severe consequences

The internet is loaded with hundreds of fraudulent Free Fire diamond generators that promise to deliver thousands of diamonds to the users' accounts for free. However, these are nothing more than a sham and may cause significant harm to gamers.

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency in Free Fire. The data about them is probably saved on the server rather than the client. Hence, the only legitimate way for players would be to acquire these through spending money on most occasions.

Garena's take on cheap or free diamonds (Image via Garena)

As a result, these diamond generators will not function under any circumstances. However, there will be several consequences as these often flood players' displays with advertisements and may infect their devices with malware.

Most of the time, these generators also require users to submit their account information, which may result in the loss of the account and feature a faux and impossible human verification at the end.

How Garena defines cheating (Image via Garena)

Suppose players get premium currency from these diamond generators (hypothetically, because this is never possible). As part of the anti-cheat

policy, they will face strict action from Garena in the form of a permanent ban.

Hacks will lead to permanent bans (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's developers have a stringent policy against any type of cheating, which this comes under, and hence will always result in account suspension.

As a result, players are advised to avoid all forms of generators, mods, hacks, and scripts, as it is better to be safe than sorry. Instead, they can use a few legit options to get free diamonds, including Google Opinion Rewards, redeem codes, Booyah applications, etc.

Edited by Ravi Iyer