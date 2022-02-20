With Free Fire banned in India, fans and creators look forward to BGMI Lite, Apex Legends Mobile, etc

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of India's most popular mobile battle royale games. The game's esports ecosystem, as well as the potential for content creation and live streaming, have expanded quickly in recent years.
However, the unexpected ban has shocked the whole community and will directly impact the lives of countless professionals. Free Fire MAX was not placed on the list, and the game is still operational. This provides a momentary respite.
However, the accessibility of the server is still uncertain, and the same can be said of the availability of a better MAX version. Additionally, several fans and content creators anticipate the announcement of other titles.
After Free Fire's ban, players wait for the announcement of other titles
While content creators may continue to enjoy and play various titles even after Free Fire's prohibition, professional players have been most adversely affected by the suspension since they do not have any other options.
Gamers with capable devices have switched to Free Fire MAX as the title has not been banned yet. On the other hand, those who do not have suitable hardware have no choice and thus are looking for an alternative.
Some fans and players are looking forward to the announcement of Apex Legend and BGMI Lite's release. Here are some of the reactions:
Even a renowned esports caster, Amrit Gourav, aka Fyxs, asked Twitter whether they were looking at a possible release of BGMI Lite shortly. Here is a series of his tweets, in which Sikhwarrior also expresses his ideas:
Once BGMI Lite is announced and supposedly released, it may draw many players due to its low hardware requirements and exciting gaming experience.
Reactions of popular content creators
Several popular content creators expressed their thoughts on this ban. Lokesh Gamer claimed that the game was blocked and not banned in one of the videos.
Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, spoke extensively about the ban during one of his streams and even stated that the game had made him what he is today.