With Free Fire banned in India, fans and creators look forward to BGMI Lite, Apex Legends Mobile, etc

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of India's most popular mobile battle royale games. The game's esports ecosystem, as well as the potential for content creation and live streaming, have expanded quickly in recent years.

However, the unexpected ban has shocked the whole community and will directly impact the lives of countless professionals. Free Fire MAX was not placed on the list, and the game is still operational. This provides a momentary respite.

However, the accessibility of the server is still uncertain, and the same can be said of the availability of a better MAX version. Additionally, several fans and content creators anticipate the announcement of other titles.

After Free Fire's ban, players wait for the announcement of other titles

While content creators may continue to enjoy and play various titles even after Free Fire's prohibition, professional players have been most adversely affected by the suspension since they do not have any other options.

Gamers with capable devices have switched to Free Fire MAX as the title has not been banned yet. On the other hand, those who do not have suitable hardware have no choice and thus are looking for an alternative.

Some fans and players are looking forward to the announcement of Apex Legend and BGMI Lite's release. Here are some of the reactions:

adnanhasan ⚡ @maverixd_



It has a pretty huge market base which consists of mostly Low End device players

@NEWSTATE_DEV @Respawn

I guess it's the perfect moment to capture the market



Release and make it Compatible for low end Devices

#newstatemobile

#apexlegendsmobile

S∆M @samleakshere



Players losing intrest for CODM !



Please please don't miss this opportunity



Himanshu Vishwakarma↗️ @thehimanshuvish

1. Download CODM and play

2. Or Wait for Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex is gonna be amazing

Goup Das @DDF_news Dear- KRAFTON



Recently Free Fire Ban India

Players Low End Still Device

Bhawen Kurmi @bhawenJR

#apexlegendsmobile

@PlayApex

IRONMAN @IR0NMAN0P @Piyush_Trivedii See in india players hv 2gb ram phones only and they can't afford more that's why free fire was most popular game in india now bgmi lite would become @Piyush_Trivedii See in india players hv 2gb ram phones only and they can't afford more that's why free fire was most popular game in india now bgmi lite would become

Prozy @ProzyYT #FreeFireBanned

#apexlegendsmobile



Freefire banned in India!

Great opportunity for Apex Legends Mobile!



Mufaddal Vohra @Mufaddal_vohre @Anuj_Tandon

Even a renowned esports caster, Amrit Gourav, aka Fyxs, asked Twitter whether they were looking at a possible release of BGMI Lite shortly. Here is a series of his tweets, in which Sikhwarrior also expresses his ideas:

Amrit Gourav @fyxs_casts With freefire being banned, are we looking at a potential BGMI Lite release? With freefire being banned, are we looking at a potential BGMI Lite release?

Amrit Gourav @fyxs_casts

Once BGMI Lite is announced and supposedly released, it may draw many players due to its low hardware requirements and exciting gaming experience.

Reactions of popular content creators

Several popular content creators expressed their thoughts on this ban. Lokesh Gamer claimed that the game was blocked and not banned in one of the videos.

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, spoke extensively about the ban during one of his streams and even stated that the game had made him what he is today.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar