Working Free Fire redeem code for free permanent rewards (10 December 2021)

Free Fire provides players with an array of tempting items that require users to spend hundreds of diamonds. Due to the premium currency being out of reach for some users, gamers heavily depend on the event and redeem codes for the rewards.

Redeem codes are special 12-character long codes that the developers release and can provide almost anything within the game. Many users have difficulty finding an active code for their region, which may be due to short validity and is one of the drawbacks.

Free Fire redeem code for exclusive rewards

Working redeem code: FF11HHGCGK3B

Rewards: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) + 1x Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Indonesia

Other Free Fire redeem codes for the Indonesian server released are given below:

FFACIDCAWJBZ

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF101TSNJX6E

FF11DAKX4WHV

You can find more Free Fire redeem codes at this link.

Steps to use the Free Fire redeem code for the rewards

If you follow the steps given below, you will be able to acquire the rewards without any error. Those using a guest account should first open Free Fire and bind it by opening the settings within the game.

Step 1: You should know that most Free Fire redeem codes need to be claimed from the Rewards Redemption Site unless the developers specify. This link can be utilized to visit the official website in case of any confusion regarding the webpage.

Step 2: You can sign in to your Free Fire account through one of the many options presented on the webpage. It is essential to point out that you must not log in to your Free Fire account on any other unofficial webpage as there is a risk of losing access to the account.

Step 3: Next, enter the redeem code. Keep in mind that only a valid redeem code belonging to your region can be entered.

Suppose this condition is not met, i.e., In that case, an error will come up if either the code has expired or belongs to another region.

Step 4: Finally, you can press the confirm button. Subsequently, you may open the game to collect the given items from the mail.

